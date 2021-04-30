AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the first quarter of 2021

English Estonian

Today, on 30 April 2021, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where the Management Board Members Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär and Chief Operations Officer Aleksandr Timofejev introduced the performance of the 1st quarter of 2021.



We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 1st quarter of 2021 in more detail are available here.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing drinking water and wastewater services to nearly one third of Estonian population. We serve over 24,600 private customers and businesses and approximately 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding areas: City of Maardu, City of Saue and Harku Small Town.

Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



