The Worldwide Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Industry is Expected to Reach $299 Million by 2026

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mouse, Rat), Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Hematological), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Biomarker analysis), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX models market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research, and growth in pharma R&D. Rising demand for humanized PDX models is expected to provide growth opportunity for players in the PDX models market. However, the high cost of personalized PDX models, stringent guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research, and limitations associated with PDX models are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market, by application, during the forecast period
The PDX models market is segmented into preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the PDX models market during the forecast period. This segment's high growth rate can be attributed to the rising number of clinical trials every year.
Contract research organizations segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end users, the PDX models market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. During the forecast period contract research organizations accounted for the highest growth rate. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.
Rat models segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on type, the PDX models market is segmented into mice models and rat models. The rat models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the larger size of rats, which enhances surgical manipulation. Moreover, the development of immunodeficient rats will further drive the usage of rat models in PDX model generation.
Respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on tumor type, the PDX models market is segmented into gastrointestinal tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, hematological tumor models, and other tumor models. The respiratory tumor models segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing incidence of lung cancers globally.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the PDX models market
The PDX models market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising R&D spending, growing public-private partnerships, and increasing government funding are factors driving the growth of the PDX models market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 PDX Models Market Overview
4.2 North America: PDX Models Market, Market Share (2020)
4.3 PDX Models Market Share, by End-user (2020)
4.4 PDX Models Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.1.2 Continuous Support for Cancer Research from the Public & Private Sectors
5.2.1.3 Rising Pharma R&D
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Personalized PDX Models
5.2.2.2 Stringent Guidelines for the Use of Animal Models in Cancer Research
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Humanized PDX Models
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limitations of PDX Models
5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the PDX Models Market
5.4 Technological Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the PDX Models Market
5.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.9 Regulatory Analysis
5.9.1 North America
5.9.2 Europe
5.9.3 Asia-Pacific
5.9.3.1 China
5.9.3.2 Japan
5.9.3.3 India
5.9.3.4 Australia
5.9.4 Latin America
5.9.5 Middle East & Africa
5.10 Patent Analysis
6 PDX Models Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mice Models
6.2.1 Ease of Procurement and Wide Availability of Mice Models Drive the Growth of this Segment
6.3 Rat Models
6.3.1 Factors Such as Easier Surgical Manipulation and Larger Tumor Size Will Support Use of Rat Models
7 PDX Models Market, by Tumor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gastrointestinal Tumor Models
7.2.1 Newly Developed Gastrointestinal Tumor Models Mimic the Tumor Better Than Previous Models
7.3 Gynecological Tumor Models
7.3.1 High Incidence of Target Cancers Has Driven Demand for Tumor Models
7.4 Respiratory Tumor Models
7.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Lung Cancer to Drive Market Growth
7.5 Urological Tumor Models
7.5.1 Companies Are Focusing on Expanding Their Portfolio for Urological Cancers
7.6 Hematological Tumor Models
7.6.1 New Strains Such as Nsg and Nog Have Increased the Life Span of Hematological Tumor Models
7.7 Other Tumor Models
8 PDX Models Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Preclinical Drug Development
8.2.1 Rise in Number of Clinical Trials Will Drive the Growth of this Segment
8.3 Biomarker Analysis
8.3.1 Growing Interest in Precision Medicine Will Contribute to the Demand for PDX Models for Biomarker Analysis
8.4 Basic Cancer Research
8.4.1 Rising Funding for Cancer Research Will Drive Market Growth in this Segment
9 PDX Models Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.2.1 Rising Collaboration Between Pharma & Biotech Companies for Developing Cancer Therapeutics
9.3 Contract Research Organizations
9.3.1 Rising Outsourcing of Drug Discovery Services Will Drive Market Growth
9.4 Academic & Research Institutions
9.4.1 Increase in Government Life Sciences R&D Expenditure Will Contribute to the Growth of this Segment
10 PDX Models Market, by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive
11.5.4 Emerging Companies
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/SMEs
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Company Product Footprint
11.8 Company Geographic Footprint
11.9 Competitive Scenario
11.9.1 PDX Models Market: Product & Service Launches, January 2018-February 2021
11.9.2 PDX Models Market: Deals, January 2019-February 2021
11.9.3 PDX Models Market: Other Developments, January 2018-February 2021
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Market Players
12.1.1 Jsr Corporation
12.1.2 Wuxi Apptec
12.1.3 The Jackson Laboratory
12.1.4 Charles River Laboratories
12.1.5 Champions Oncology
12.1.6 Oncodesign
12.1.7 Envigo
12.1.8 Pharmatest Services
12.1.9 Hera Biolabs
12.1.10 EPO Berlin-Buch Gmbh
12.1.11 Xentech
12.1.12 Urosphere
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Abnova Corporation
12.2.2 Genesis Biotechnology Group
12.2.3 Explora Biolabs
12.2.4 Biocytogen
12.2.5 Living Tumor Laboratory
12.2.6 Bioduro
12.2.7 Aragen Life Sciences W.E.F
12.2.8 Shanghai Lide Biotech
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/megi1o