Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market (2020 to 2030) - Development of Fuel Cell Technologies in the Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities

The "Hydrogen Aircraft Market by Power Source (Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell), Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis, and Business Jets), Range, Passenger Capacity, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be USD 143 million in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 1,411 million in 2025 to USD 7,427 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The aviation industry contributes significantly towards carbon emissions with approximately 2.5% of the global CO2 emissions. Since the massive reduction of air traffic due to COVID-19, industry stakeholders are making efforts in the decarbonization of the aviation industry. This is of concern for governments in the European Union (EU) particularly Germany, UK, and France. Governments of these nations have formulated their own National Hydrogen Strategies with a focus on the decarbonization of transportation and aviation.



Based on power source, hydrogen fuel cell segment is projected to lead hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on power source, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into hydrogen combustion based and hydrogen fuel cell based. The hydrogen fuel cell segment is expected to dominate the market as hydrogen fuel cells are widely commercialized and can be easily sourced.

Based on passenger capacity, up to 4 passengers segment projected to dominate hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on passenger capacity, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into up to 4 passengers, 5 to 10 passengers, and more than 10 passengers. The up to 4 passengers segment leads the market. It is because the unmanned hydrogen aircraft lead the market currently which means that the aircraft carries no passengers.

Based on range, the up to 20 km segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on range, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km to 100 km, and more than 100 km. the up to 20 km segment dominates the market. This is because the hydrogen aircraft market is dominated by UAVs, surveillance drones, etc. that do not need to travel long distances.

Based on platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, air taxis, and business jets. The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market. This is since the hydrogen aircraft market is still in the developing stage and unmanned aircraft like drones and other unmanned military and surveillance aircraft make an overwhelmingly large proportion of the market.

Based on technology, the hybrid electric aircraft segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on technology, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into fully hydrogen powered aircraft and hybrid electric aircraft. The fully hydrogen powered aircraft uses hydrogen fuel as the sole power source while the hybrid electric aircraft uses both, hydrogen, and batteries as power source. The market is currently dominated by hybrid electric aircraft. This is because the fully hydrogen powered aircrafts are in the developing stage and hydrogen fuel cells are already commercialized in automotive sector which makes their adoption in Aerospace and Defense feasible.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020

The hydrogen aircraft market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Major developments and start-ups in unmanned hydrogen aircraft like UAVs and surveillance drones has enabled the North America to stay at the top of the share. Further developments expected in the fields of passenger and commercial hydrogen aircrafts will propel the growth of hydrogen aircraft market and North America is expected to retain its top position throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hydrogen Aircraft Market

4.2 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Platform

4.3 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Power Source

4.4 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Focus of the Aviation Industry on Decarbonization

5.2.1.2 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Advantages of Hydrogen Aircraft Over Conventional Aircraft

5.2.1.4 Hydrogen Offers Alternative Air Transportation Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Production of Hydrogen

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Fuel Cell Technologies in the Aviation Industry

5.2.3.2 Focus of Governments on the Development of Hydrogen Aircraft

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Existing Aircraft into Hydrogen Aircraft

5.2.4.2 Storage of Hydrogen Fuel in Aircraft

5.2.4.3 Sustainable Hydrogen Production for Aircraft

5.3 Range/Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Hydrogen Aircraft Market

5.5 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Hydrogen Aircraft Market

5.6 Selling Price Analysis

5.7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 End-users

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Use Cases

5.9.1 Hydrogen: a Future Fuel for Aviation

5.9.2 Scientists Leading the Way in New-Generation Cleaner Air Travel

5.9.3 France's Commitment for Hydrogen Deployment According to Its National Energy and Climate Plan (Necp)

5.9.4 Fuel Cells for Non-Propulsion Applications

5.10 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Hydrogen Production

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Expected Technology Roadmap of the Aviation Industry for the Future

6.3 Developments in Hydrogen Aircraft

6.4 Technological Advancements in the Aviation Industry

6.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.4.2 Big Data Analytics

6.4.3 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.5 Technology Trends in the Hydrogen Aircraft Market

6.5.1 Hydrogen Combustion

6.5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

6.6 Impact of Megatrends

6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2004 - 2016

7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Power Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrogen Combustion

7.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

8 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Passenger Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 4 Passengers

8.3 5 to 10 Passengers

8.4 More Than 10 Passengers

9 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Range

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 20 Km

9.3 20 Km to 100 Km

9.4 More Than 100 Km

10 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

10.3 Air Taxis

10.4 Business Jets

11 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

11.2.1 Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

11.2.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft

11.3 Hybrid Electric Aircraft

12 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2020

13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2020

13.4 Competitive Overview

13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Star

13.6.2 Emerging Leader

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Participant

13.7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4 Starting Blocks

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.8.2 New Product Launches

13.8.3 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements

13.8.4 Collaborations & Expansions

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Airbus Se

14.1.2 Aerovironment Inc.

14.1.3 Aerodelft

14.1.4 Skai (Under Alaka'I Technologies)

14.1.5 Hes Energy Systems

14.1.6 Pipistrel D.O.O

14.1.7 Urban Aeronautics Ltd.

14.1.8 Zeroavia Inc.

14.1.9 Gkn Aerospace (Under Melrose Industries plc.)

14.1.10 Flyka

14.1.11 Apus Group

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Hypoint Inc.

14.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

14.2.3 Intelligent Energy Holdings

14.2.4 Plug Power Inc.

14.2.5 Doosan Mobility Innovation

14.2.6 Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

15 Hydrogen Aircraft Adjacent Markets

15.1 Autonomous Aircraft

15.1.1 Market Definition

15.1.2 Autonomous Aircraft Market, by End Use

15.1.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

15.1.2.1.1 Increasingly Autonomous Capability

15.1.2.2 Cargo & Delivery Aircraft

15.1.2.2.1 Package Pickup and Delivery, Cargo Transport

15.1.2.3 Air Medical Services

15.1.2.3.1 Emergency Medical Services in Remote, Non-Accessible, or Heavy Traffic Areas

15.1.2.4 Passenger Air Vehicle

15.1.2.4.1 Urban Air Mobility - Passenger Travel, Air Taxi

15.1.2.5 Personal Air Vehicle

15.1.2.5.1 One and Two Seater Aircraft for Intracity Travel

15.1.2.6 Combat and Isr

15.1.2.6.1 Military Operations with Autonomous Capabilities

15.1.2.7 Others

15.1.2.7.1 Agriculture, Science and Research, Survey, Mapping and Photography

15.2 Urban Air Mobility

15.2.1 Market Definition

15.2.2 Urban Air Mobility Market, by Range

15.2.3 Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)

15.2.4 Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyiteu