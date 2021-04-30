Update: Regarding decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”

On April 30, 2021, the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”, code 135567698, registered at A. Mickevičiaus str. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (the Company), was convened (the Meeting). The following decisions were approved during the Meeting:

Approval of the audited annual financial statements and the Annual Report of 2020. Decision: approved:



2. Decision regarding distribution of profit (loss) – carry forward accrued undistributed profit.

Decision: approved:





Elect UAB “Deloitte Lietuva” as auditor of the Company for the years 2021 and 2022.

Decision: approved :

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.