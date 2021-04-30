Global Baking Ingredients Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Trend of Veganism and Vegetarianism Among Consumers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baking ingredients market is estimated to be USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Factors such as the rising demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, low-sugar, and low-fat baked foods in developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and France, along with the rising disposable income and per capita expenditure on processed foods, such as baked and ready-to-eat foods in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil have fueled market growth in the region. This has increased the presence of local bakeries, supermarket & hypermarket bakeries, in-store bakeries, franchise bakeries, and convenience stores in both developed and developing countries.

The market for baking powder and mixes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The fiber segment among various baking ingredients is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increased consumer health awareness has triggered the interest in adding functional ingredients, such as dietary fiber, in popular foods, including bread. The dietary fiber usage in bread production causes changes in the physical parameters of bread, shelf-life, and sensory characteristics of bread.

The bread segment of baking ingredients type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The market for sweet bakery is expected to grow faster than the bread segment. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food, owing to the growing demand for convenience, changing preferences for flavored food products, is pushing the revenue generation in the cakes, pastries, and other sweet bakery segments of the market. The introduction of bakery products, including cakes, pastries, and sweet pies, with health claims, such as those with lower high-fructose corn syrup and sodium and with higher amounts of fiber, is expected to attract consumers, which will help the overall market to grow. New healthier varieties with less fat are now being introduced by vendors to attract the health-conscious population across the globe. Owing to the growing customer base, the impact of the demographic changes and changing attitudes are all expected to drive growth in this segment.

Cakes segment in the sweet bakery application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

The rising consumption, shifting preferences, and the emergence of small producers are among the changes transforming the organized cake industry across the world. A wide range of cakes has emerged, such as artesian cakes, dessert cakes, and sponge cakes. Cupcakes and other types of high-shelf life dry cakes are widely available in the largest chain of supermarkets, such as Walmart, Sainsbury's, Tesco, 7Eleven, Apar, and Aldi. Online sales of cakes are significantly increasing in several parts of the world as it is very easy and convenient for customers to place an order for the desired cakes. Almost all retail companies are entering the industry through e-Commerce portals due to the maximum customer engagement.

Asia Pacific market for baking ingredients is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for baking ingredients in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the review period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for baked goods resulting from a changing consumer preference toward ready-to-eat and healthy & convenient foods. Its economic importance has increased in the last decade. With the rising population and improving the purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and India, the market in this region is expected to witness high growth in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Baking Ingredients Market

4.2 Baking Ingredients Market: Key Country

4.3 Baking Ingredients Market, by Application & Region

4.4 Baking Ingredients Market, by Form

4.5 Europe: Baking Ingredients Market, by Application & Country, 2017

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global Rise in the Consumption of Bakery Products and Confectionery

5.2.1.2 Fast-Paced Lifestyles of Consumers and Changing Consumption Patterns

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and International Quality Standards

5.2.2.2 Health Issues Due to Excess Consumption of Trans-Fatty Acids

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Veganism and Vegetarianism Among Consumers

5.2.3.2 Emerging Functions of Baking Ingredients

5.2.3.3 Growth of the Frozen Bakery Products Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in Awareness About Health & Wellness Impacting the Consumption of Bakery Products

5.2.4.2 Intense Competition and Product Rivalry Due to Similar Products

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Transcendental Emulsification

5.4.2 Detecting Bread Quality with 3D X-Ray

5.4.3 Sodium Reduction Technology

5.4.4 Recombinant DNA Technology and Protein Engineering Involved in the Production of Enzyme

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem & Market Map

5.6.1 Upstream

5.6.2 Downstream

5.6.2.1 Regulatory Bodies

5.6.2.2 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Degree of Competition

5.8 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.9 Case Studies

5.9.1 Production of Fiber-Rich Brownies for the UK Market

5.9.2 Adding Probiotics and Novel Flavor to a New, Healthier Bakery Concept with Insights from Kerry Trendspotter

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.12 Regulatory Framework

6 Baking Ingredients Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients by Type (2018-2021)

6.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.2 Realistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.3 Emulsifiers

6.3.1 Emulsifiers Are Used in Baked Goods to Improve Interaction Between Immiscible Elements

6.4 Leavening Agents

6.4.1 Yeast - The Most Popular Leavening Agent - Not Only Rises the Dough or Batter But Also Imparts Flavor to the Product

6.5 Enzymes

6.5.1 Serving as a Clean-Label Catalyst for Several Reactions in Bakery Formulations Led to the Rising Demand for Enzymes

6.6 Baking Powder & Mixes

6.6.1 Growing Preference for Organic and Clean-Label Baked Products to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Baking Mix Manufacturers

6.7 Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

6.7.1 Fat is a Powerful Tenderizer in Baking and Plays An Important Role in the Leavening of Baked Goods

6.8 Colors & Flavors

6.8.1 Colors & Flavors Added to Baked Goods Affect Consumers' Choice to Purchase An Item

6.9 Starch

6.9.1 Starch Assists with Texture, Viscosity, Gel Formation, Adhesion, Binding, Moisture Retention, and Used as a Fat Substitute

6.10 Fiber

6.10.1 Fiber Ingredients Can be Added to Baked Goods to Improve Volume while Reducing a Product's Calorie Count

6.11 Preservative

6.11.1 Demand for Baking Preservatives to Increase with the Increase in Purchase of Retail Bakery Products Globally

6.12 Other Types

7 Baking Ingredients Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients by Application (2018-2021)

7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

7.2.2 Realistic Scenario

7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7.3 Bread

7.3.1 Bread Varieties Play a Crucial Role in Improving Nutrition and Obtaining Food Security

7.4 Sweet Bakery

7.4.1 Cakes

7.4.1.1 Competition Among Brands, Convenience, and Health Attributes Have Significantly Impacted the Consumption of Cakes

7.4.2 Pastries

7.4.2.1 the Increasing Demand for Pastries is Due to the Use of Convenience Foods with High Indulgence

7.4.3 Donut

7.4.3.1 the Increasing Snacking and Indulgence Consumption is Driving Donut Sales Globally

7.5 Other Applications

8 Baking Ingredients Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.2.1 Appropriate Amount of Dry Ingredients - a Need for Perfect Baking

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 Liquid Ingredients Are Used as Binder for Dry Ingredients to Prepare a Dough

9 Baking Ingredients in Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients Market, by Region (2018-2021)

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.6 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Revenue Analysis of Business Segments, 2019

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definition & Methodology

10.3.1 Stars

10.3.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.3 Pervasive Players

10.3.4 Participants

10.4 Product Footprint

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definition & Methodology (For Start-Ups/Sme's)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Key Player Strategies

11 Competitive Scenario

11.1 New Product Launches

11.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Associated British Foods plc

12.1.2 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

12.1.3 Lallemand Inc.

12.1.4 Kerry Group plc

12.1.5 Lesaffre

12.1.6 Tate & Lyle

12.1.7 Cargill

12.1.8 Aak Ab

12.1.9 Dupont

12.1.10 British Bakels

12.1.11 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.1.12 Corbion

12.1.13 Dawn Foods Products, Inc.

12.1.14 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

12.1.15 Iffco

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Millbaker Sas.

12.2.2 Carif

12.2.3 Puratos

12.2.4 Rich Product Corporation

12.2.5 Ireks Gmbh

12.2.6 Ingredion

12.2.7 Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd

12.2.8 Oyc Americas

12.2.9 Tastetech

12.2.10 Sensient Technologies Corporation

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Limitations

13.3 Food Additives Market

13.3.1 Market Definition

13.3.2 Market Overview

13.3.3 Food Additives Market, by Application

13.3.4 Bakery & Confectionery

13.3.5 Beverages

13.3.6 Convenience Food

13.3.7 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

13.3.8 Sauces, Dressings, Spices & Condiments

13.3.9 Other Applications

13.3.10 Food Additives Market, by Region

13.4 Bakery Premixes Market

13.4.1 Market Definition

13.4.2 Market Overview

13.4.3 Bakery Premixes Market, by Application

13.5 Bread Products

13.5.1 High Consumption of Bread and Increasing Demand for Specialized Bread Products Are the Major Factors That Are Projected to Drive the Bread Premixes Market

13.6 Bakery Products

13.6.1 Cakes

13.6.1.1 Rise in Demand for Flavored Cake is Projected to Drive the Demand for Cake Premixes

13.6.2 Pastries

13.6.2.1 Growth in the Consumption of Pastries in Various Countries Projected to Drive the Demand for Pastry Premixes

13.6.3 Muffins

13.6.3.1 Higher Demand for a Variety of Muffins is Projected to Drive the Demand for Muffin Mixes

13.6.4 Donuts

13.6.4.1 the Growth in the Trend of Snacking is Projected to Drive Demand for Donuts Mix

13.6.5 Pancakes

13.6.5.1 Greater Preference for Ready-To-Eat Food Products is Projected to Drive the Market Growth of Pancake Mixes

13.6.6 Others

13.6.6.1 Increase in Preference for Convenience Products is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bakery Premixes

13.6.7 Bakery Premixes Market, by Region

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

