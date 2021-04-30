Outlook on the Retail Point of Sale Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retail Point of Sale Market By Product, By Component, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Retail Point of Sale Market size is expected to reach $33.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Point of Sale (POS) is a place where buyers can carry out the payment for any goods or service and can also pay. The POS terminals & systems are utilized in physical spaces to initiate card payments. Points of sale are the main center of attraction for the marketers as consumers can make decisions about purchasing high-margin products or services at these strategic places. Generally, businesses establish POSs at the exits of the stores to improve the impulse purchase rate when a customer leaves. But, setting up POS at different locations can provide retailers more opportunities to micro-market particular product groups & impact consumers at starting points of the sales channel.



Electronic POS software systems help in simplifying the retail operations by making the transaction process automatic and monitoring the vital sales data. The basic systems consist of an electronic cash register and software to handle & manage the collected data from daily purchases. By installing the networks of data-capture devices like barcode scanners & card readers, retailers can easily enhance their functionality.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the retail sector across the world. There are many measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, which have impacted the demand, supply, & operations of the retail sector. The regulations on in-store purchases & growing online shopping trends will affect the market of retail POS terminals in a negative way. Presently, the worldwide population aims to buy the essential products online, which resulted in low sales for brick-and-mortar retailers. Although, the growing trend of contactless payments will surge the demand for POS terminals across all retailers to accept contactless card payments in the coming years.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fixed and Mobile. The mobile POS terminals is expected to exhibit rapid growth rate. There are many retailers, who are utilizing mobile POS software applications to get access to their stores from remote locations & reduce the reasons of decreasing revenues in the lack of supervision. This software offers merchants daily updates of tasks carried out inside retail stores. It also allows monitoring & sorting of products in physical & online stores. Many companies have introduced retail POS terminals software which is compatible with NFC payments & EMV compliance, allowing safer and quicker payments for customers.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. On the basis of components, the Hardware segment will acquire the highest market size over the forecast period. There is constant increment in the usage of cloud-based retail POS software registered in the market.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Discount Stores, Gas Stations, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Grocery Stores and Others. By end-user, convenience stores market segment is expected to exhibit promising growth rate over the forecast period. These convenience store POS solutions automatize the manual tasks like price updates, data entry, and cash management & billing that helps in decreasing human errors & improves customer satisfaction. By decreasing the manual efforts, merchants could focus on enhancing customer engagement, making performance reports to recognize the problematic areas, and instructing the employees to deliver a better experience to the customers. It also assists them to decrease human errors & keep track of the compliance problems, which arise from recurring changes in prices of gas by the automating the pricing process.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The significantly increasing customer base, owing to the rising prominence of SMEs, along with the decreasing TCO, is anticipated to propel the retail point of sale market growth in this region. The retail POS systems offer various advantages, like less queue time, more security, paperless receipt option, reduced check-out space needs, and rising floor space, will provide growth opportunities for the retail POS market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Toshiba Corporation is the major forerunner in the Retail Point of Sale Market. Companies such as VeriFone Holdings, Inc., NCR Corporation, Intuit, Inc., Square, Inc., and Shopify, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Intuit, Inc., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Square, Inc., NCR Corporation, Shopify, Inc., VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (Francisco Partners), and PAX Global Technology Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Aug - 2021, Feb) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Retail Point of Sale Market by Product

4.1 Global Fixed Retail Point of Sale Market by Region

4.2 Global Mobile Retail Point of Sale Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Retail Point of Sale Market by End User

5.1 Global Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Retail Point of Sale Market by Region

5.2 Global Discount Stores Retail Point of Sale Market by Region

5.3 Global Gas Stations Retail Point of Sale Market Market by Region

5.4 Global Convenience Stores Retail Point of Sale Market Market by Region

5.5 Global Specialty Stores Retail Point of Sale Market Market by Region

5.6 Global Grocery Stores Retail Point of Sale Market Market by Region

5.7 Global Other End User Retail Point of Sale Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Retail Point of Sale Market by Component

6.1 Global Hardware Market by Region

6.2 Global Software Market by Region

6.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Retail Point of Sale Market by Region

7.1 North America Retail Point of Sale Market

7.2 Europe Retail Point of Sale Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Retail Point of Sale Market

7.4 LAMEA Retail Point of Sale Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2 Intuit, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2.1.3 Acquisition and Mergers

8.3 NEC Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.4 Toshiba Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research and Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6 Square, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.7 NCR Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.8 Shopify, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.9 VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (Francisco Partners)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.10. PAX Global Technology Limited

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

