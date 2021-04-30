WisdomTree Announces First Quarter 2021 Results – Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.09 ($0.08, as adjusted)

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021.



$15.1 million net income ($12.51 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$2.7 million of non-cash items, including a gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments of $2.8 million and other non-operating gains and charges.

$69.5 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 3.2% arising from net inflows and market appreciation.

$1.3 billion of net inflows, driven by inflows into our emerging markets equity products.

0.42% average global advisory fee, an increase of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$72.8 million of operating revenues, an increase of 8.6% due to higher average AUM and a higher average global advisory fee.



78.7% gross margin1, a 3.1 point increase from the previous quarter.

25.5% operating income margin, a 6.3 point increase primarily due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on May 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO



“We continue to deliver on our plan to invest in growth and our people, as well as drive efficiencies in the business. Our first quarter results make clear that we are executing well on all fronts. We generated strong organic growth with $1.3 billion of net inflows this quarter, and our assets under management are at a new record of just under $73 billion. Our thematic products, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, battery technology and cybersecurity, have been a success with strong inflows across both our U.S. and European platforms.



Overall, top-line growth led to one of our best all-around quarters, with strong revenues and expanding operating margins and net income. Our team remains focused and dedicated to exceptional execution. This, and the breadth and diversified mix of our business, gives us confidence that our momentum is sustainable.”



Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO



“The takeaways from this quarter are simple: continued growth, momentum and strong execution. As I have said before, WisdomTree is operating with even greater speed, efficiency and inclusion in our new, remote-first orientation. Our results are clear evidence of this.



In the crypto asset space, we have been laser focused on execution. In March, we filed for the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust with the SEC. Earlier this month, we cross-listed our European-domiciled WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP (BTCW) in Germany, appointed Coinbase Custody as a custodian and received approval to passport BTCW in the European Union (EU), allowing for a wider audience to access and invest in the product. Just yesterday, we launched a physically backed Ethereum ETP (ETHW) in Europe.



Additionally, we’ve made advancements in our blockchain initiatives. In the U.S., we filed for the WisdomTree Digital Short-Term Treasury Fund with the SEC, leveraging Securrency’s technology. We also invested in Securrency’s Series B funding round, as we believe their team is uniquely suited to lead in blockchain-based fintech and regtech going forward. Our ongoing financial commitment reaffirms the strength of our support and partnership in shaping the future of financial services with Securrency and our fellow investors.”





OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM $ 69.5 $ 67.4 $ 60.7 $ 57.7 $ 50.3 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 1.3 $ 0.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.5 ) Average AUM $ 69.6 $ 64.1 $ 61.2 $ 55.7 $ 60.2 Average advisory fee 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 72.8 $ 67.1 $ 64.6 $ 58.1 $ 63.9 Net income/(loss) $ 15.1 $ (13.5 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (13.3 ) $ (8.6 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Operating income margin 25.5 % 19.2 % 22.8 % 20.3 % 24.5 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP 1): Gross margin 78.7 % 75.6 % 76.5 % 75.1 % 77.3 % Net income, as adjusted $ 12.5 $ 9.2 $ 11.0 $ 8.5 $ 11.2 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Operating income margin, as adjusted 25.5 % 19.2 % 22.8 % 20.4 % 25.1 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS



Company News



In March 2021, we filed for the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust with the SEC; and we invested in Securrency’s Series B funding round.

In April 2021, we filed for the WisdomTree Digital Short-Term Treasury Fund with the SEC, leveraging Securrency’s blockchain-based financial technology. Product News In February 2021, we launched tax-smart WisdomTree Model Portfolios technology, in collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company; we listed the WisdomTree Core Physical Gold ETP (WGLD) on Borsa Italiana; we launched the WisdomTree European Union Bond UCITS ETF (EUBO) on Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; we launched the WisdomTree Energy Enhanced - EUR Daily Hedged ETC (WNRG) on Börse Xetra; and 16 WisdomTree commodity ETPs began tracking Solactive and Bloomberg Commodity (BCOM) indices in a move to make the products more immune to extreme volatility.

In March 2021, we listed the WisdomTree Core Physical Gold ETP (WGLD) on Börse Xetra along with a new trading line on the London Stock Exchange; we listed the WisdomTree Cyber Security UCITS ETF on SIX, the Swiss stock exchange, following a global launch in December 2020; we appointed Coinbase Custody as a custodian for the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP (BTCW); and we received approval from the Swedish regulator to passport the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP in the EU countries of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

In April 2021, we listed the WisdomTree Bitcoin ETP on Börse Xetra; and we expanded the range of cryptocurrency ETPs available to European investors with the launch of the WisdomTree Ethereum ETP (ETHW), now listed on SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange and Börse Xetra. The ETP is also passported across the EU.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 71,616 $ 66,105 $ 63,919 $ 57,208 $ 62,950 Other income 1,214 954 721 918 924 Total revenues 72,830 67,059 64,640 58,126 63,874 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 22,627 20,827 19,098 17,455 17,295 Fund management and administration 15,521 16,350 15,219 14,461 14,485 Marketing and advertising 3,006 3,715 2,996 1,949 2,468 Sales and business development 2,145 2,595 2,386 2,181 3,417 Contractual gold payments 4,270 4,449 4,539 4,063 3,760 Professional fees 2,013 1,322 950 1,357 1,273 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,475 1,622 1,611 1,643 1,551 Depreciation and amortization 252 261 253 251 256 Third-party distribution fees 1,343 1,291 1,233 1,340 1,355 Acquisition and disposition-related costs — — — 33 383 Other 1,571 1,720 1,611 1,596 1,997 Total operating expenses 54,223 54,152 49,896 46,329 48,240 Operating income 18,607 12,907 14,744 11,797 15,634 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,296 ) (2,694 ) (2,511 ) (2,044 ) (2,419 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments 2,832 (22,385 ) (8,870 ) (23,358 ) (2,208 ) Interest income 231 351 111 119 163 Impairments (303 ) — (3,080 ) — (19,672 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (2,387 ) — Other gains and losses, net (5,893 ) 524 744 1,819 (2,507 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 13,178 (11,297 ) 1,138 (14,054 ) (11,009 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,969 ) 2,200 1,408 (804 ) (2,371 ) Net income/(loss) $ 15,147 $ (13,497 ) $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) $ (8,638 ) Earnings/(loss) per share – basic $0.092 ($0.10)2 ($0.01)2 ($0.09) ($0.06) Earnings/(loss) per share – diluted $0.09 ($0.10)2 ($0.01)2 ($0.09) ($0.06) Weighted average common shares – basic 145,649 145,096 145,564 151,623 152,519 Weighted average common shares – diluted 161,831 145,096 145,564 151,623 152,519 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1) Total operating expenses $ 54,223 $ 54,152 $ 49,896 $ 46,296 $ 47,857 Operating income $ 18,607 $ 12,907 $ 14,744 $ 11,830 $ 16,017 Income before income taxes $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358 Income tax expense $ 3,079 $ 2,281 $ 2,205 $ 2,417 $ 3,134 Net income $ 12,504 $ 9,223 $ 11,037 $ 8,494 $ 11,224 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS



Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 8.6% and 14.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2020, respectively, due to higher average global AUM arising from market appreciation and net inflows.





Our average global advisory fee was 0.42%, 0.41% and 0.42% during the first quarter of 2021, the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher compensation, due to seasonal payroll taxes, and higher professional fees from our digital assets initiative, were offset by lower fund management and administration costs as the prior quarter included costs arising from Brexit and fund rebalances, as well as lower marketing and sales and business development expenses.





Operating expenses increased 12.4% from the first quarter of 2020 due to higher incentive compensation, fund management and administration costs, professional fees, contractual gold payments and marketing expenses, partly offset by lower sales and business development and other expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense declined 14.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 upon the early adoption of a new accounting standard applicable to our convertible notes, which became effective January 1, 2021 and eliminated the requirement to bifurcate certain conversion options embedded in convertible instruments. Previously, the discount arising from bifurcation was amortized as interest expense over the life of the instrument. Interest expense declined 5.1% from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower levels of debt outstanding.





We recognized a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $2.8 million during the first quarter of 2021. The gain was due to a decline in spot gold prices, partly offset by a steepening of the forward-looking gold curve. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.





During the quarter, we recognized an impairment charge of $0.3 million upon exiting our London office.





Other net losses were $5.9 million for the quarter. The quarter includes the release of a tax-related indemnification asset of $5.2 million upon the expiration of the statute of limitations related to our acquisition of ETFS in 2018. An equal and offsetting benefit has been recognized in income tax expense. The quarter also includes an unrealized gain of $0.2 million recognized on our investment in Securrency due to its recent capital raise. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations, securities owned and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

We recorded an income tax benefit of $2.0 million in the quarter primarily due to the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings, partly offset by tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards.





Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 19.8%1.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number is (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $72.9 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” 2 Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 67,392 $ 60,710 $ 57,666 $ 50,347 $ 63,615 Assets sold — — — — (778 ) Inflows/(outflows) 1,279 881 (477 ) 126 (536 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 866 5,898 3,567 7,489 (11,934 ) Fund closures — (97 ) (46 ) (296 ) (20 ) End of period assets $ 69,537 $ 67,392 $ 60,710 $ 57,666 $ 50,347 Average assets during the period $ 69,552 $ 64,125 $ 61,216 $ 55,708 $ 60,189 Average advisory fee during the period 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Revenue days 90 92 92 91 91 Number of ETFs – end of the period 313 309 305 311 331 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 38,517 $ 33,310 $ 31,362 $ 28,920 $ 40,600 Inflows/(outflows) 1,343 919 575 (1,474 ) (1,273 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,303 4,385 1,373 4,030 (10,397 ) Fund closures — (97 ) — (114 ) (10 ) End of period assets $ 42,163 $ 38,517 $ 33,310 $ 31,362 $ 28,920 Average assets during the period $ 40,673 $ 36,002 $ 32,984 $ 30,626 $ 36,940 Average advisory fee during the period 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 68 67 67 67 77 INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 28,875 $ 27,400 $ 26,304 $ 21,427 $ 23,015 Assets sold — — — — (778 ) Inflows/(outflows) (64 ) (38 ) (1,052 ) 1,600 737 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (1,437 ) 1,513 2,194 3,459 (1,537 ) Fund closures — — (46 ) (182 ) (10 ) End of period assets $ 27,374 $ 28,875 $ 27,400 $ 26,304 $ 21,427 Average assets during the period $ 28,879 $ 28,123 $ 28,232 $ 25,082 $ 23,249 Average advisory fee during the period 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.40 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 245 242 238 244 254 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 26,047 $ 25,122 $ 24,191 $ 19,748 $ 19,947 Inflows/(outflows) (624 ) (254 ) (1,106 ) 1,325 622 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (1,389 ) 1,179 2,037 3,118 (821 ) End of period assets $ 24,034 $ 26,047 $ 25,122 $ 24,191 $ 19,748 Average assets during the period $ 25,555 $ 25,676 $ 25,878 $ 22,964 $ 20,302 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 18,367 $ 15,612 $ 13,997 $ 12,151 $ 17,732 Inflows/(outflows) 218 395 897 (241 ) (285 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,434 2,360 718 2,087 (5,296 ) End of period assets $ 20,019 $ 18,367 $ 15,612 $ 13,997 $ 12,151 Average assets during the period $ 19,293 $ 17,050 $ 15,141 $ 13,302 $ 16,011 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 8,539 $ 5,979 $ 5,413 $ 4,600 $ 6,400 Inflows/(outflows) 1,662 1,399 257 (25 ) 69 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 276 1,161 309 838 (1,869 ) End of period assets $ 10,477 $ 8,539 $ 5,979 $ 5,413 $ 4,600 Average assets during the period $ 9,871 $ 7,249 $ 5,917 $ 5,129 $ 5,919





Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,414 $ 8,621 $ 8,839 $ 8,659 $ 13,011 Inflows/(outflows) 17 (191 ) (587 ) (965 ) (1,097 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 560 984 369 1,145 (3,255 ) End of period assets $ 9,991 $ 9,414 $ 8,621 $ 8,839 $ 8,659 Average assets during the period $ 9,793 $ 8,930 $ 8,835 $ 8,779 $ 11,453 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 3,324 $ 3,630 $ 3,530 $ 3,527 $ 3,585 Inflows/(outflows) 10 (330 ) 76 (53 ) 21 Market appreciation/(depreciation) (73 ) 24 24 56 (79 ) End of period assets $ 3,261 $ 3,324 $ 3,630 $ 3,530 $ 3,527 Average assets during the period $ 3,253 $ 3,472 $ 3,605 $ 3,523 $ 3,653 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,487 $ 1,430 $ 1,350 $ 896 $ 1,138 Inflows/(outflows) (4 ) (118 ) (9 ) 312 12 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 45 175 89 142 (254 ) End of period assets $ 1,528 $ 1,487 $ 1,430 $ 1,350 $ 896 Average assets during the period $ 1,564 $ 1,436 $ 1,482 $ 1,169 $ 1,147 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 214 $ 229 $ 225 $ 244 $ 358 Inflows/(outflows) — (26 ) (4 ) (29 ) (66 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 13 11 8 10 (48 ) End of period assets $ 227 $ 214 $ 229 $ 225 $ 244 Average assets during the period $ 223 $ 224 $ 226 $ 226 $ 328 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ — $ 87 $ 121 $ 522 $ 1,444 Assets sold — — — — (778 ) Inflows/(outflows) — 6 (1 ) (198 ) 188 Market appreciation/(depreciation) — 4 13 93 (312 ) Fund closures . — (97 ) (46 ) (296 ) (20 ) End of period assets $ — $ — $ 87 $ 121 $ 522 Average assets during the period $ — $ 88 $ 132 $ 616 $ 1,376 Headcount 227 217 211 214 210

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,302 $ 73,425 Securities owned, at fair value 34,771 34,895 Accounts receivable 30,341 29,455 Income taxes receivable 126 — Prepaid expenses 4,187 3,827 Other current assets 237 259 Total current assets 131,964 141,861 Fixed assets, net 7,432 7,579 Securities held-to-maturity 411 451 Deferred tax assets, net 6,215 8,063 Investments 13,849 8,112 Right of use assets – operating leases 15,841 16,327 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 601,247 601,247 Other noncurrent assets 180 180 Total assets $ 862,995 $ 869,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 17,980 $ 19,564 Compensation and benefits payable 8,568 22,803 Deferred consideration – gold payments 15,637 17,374 Operating lease liabilities 2,958 3,135 Income taxes payable — 916 Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,415 10,207 Total current liabilities 56,558 73,999 Convertible notes 171,163 166,646 Deferred consideration – gold payments 211,509 212,763 Operating lease liabilities 17,012 17,434 Total liabilities 456,242 470,842 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 149,811 and 148,716 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively . 1,498 1,487 Additional paid-in capital 314,274 317,075 Accumulated other comprehensive income 985 1,102 Accumulated deficit . (42,573 ) (53,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 274,184 266,265 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 862,995 $ 869,676

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2021

Mar. 31,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ 15,147 $ (8,638 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Advisory fees received in gold, other precious metals and bitcoin (19,757 ) (13,860 ) Contractual gold payments 4,270 3,760 Stock-based compensation 3,143 3,239 Deferred income taxes 2,904 4,526 (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments . (2,832 ) 2,208 Amortization of right of use asset 697 798 Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes 429 — Impairments 303 19,672 Depreciation and amortization 252 256 Gain on sale – Canadian ETF business — (2,877 ) Amortization of issuance costs - former credit facility — 723 Other (235 ) (31 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value 124 (2,942 ) Accounts receivable 290 5,850 Prepaid expenses (362 ) (616 ) Gold, other precious metals and bitcoin 14,166 9,838 Other assets 5 139 Fund management and administration payable (1,470 ) 537 Compensation and benefits payable (14,245 ) (22,688 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,028 ) (2,032 ) Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value — (112 ) Operating lease liabilities (918 ) (926 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 982 542 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,865 (2,634 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (5,500 ) — Purchase of fixed assets (103 ) (50 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 38 6,030 Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net — 2,774 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (5,565 ) 8,754 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (4,937 ) (5,136 ) Shares repurchased (2,630 ) (1,495 ) Repayment of debt — (5,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 379 240 Net cash used in financing activities (7,188 ) (11,391 ) Decrease in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate (235 ) (1,272 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,123 ) (6,543 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 73,425 74,972 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 62,302 $ 68,429 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 1,278 $ 1,147 Cash paid for interest $ — $ 2,312

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:



Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.



Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.



Other items: Impairment charges, an unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes (prior to January 1, 2021, the effective date of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options, Cash Conversion), a loss on extinguishment of debt, the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom, a gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine, a gain recognized upon the sale of our Canadian ETF business and acquisition and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.





Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.





Adjusted operating income margin. We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020





Net income/(loss), as reported $ 15,147 $ (13,497 ) $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) $ (8,638 ) Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (2,832 ) 22,385 8,870 23,358 2,208 Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, net of income taxes (179 ) — — — — Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes (where applicable) 245 — 2,326 — 19,672 Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 123 21 50 119 501 Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes — 314 286 42 — Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine — — (225 ) (868 ) — Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of income taxes — — — 1,910 — Deduct: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — — — (2,842 ) — Deduct: Gain recognized upon the sale of Canadian ETF business — — — — (2,877 ) Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes — — — 25 358 Adjusted net income $ 12,504 $ 9,223 $ 11,037 $ 8,494 $ 11,224 Weighted average common shares - diluted 161,831 161,138 160,876 166,634 167,561 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Three Months Ended

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Operating revenues $ 72,830 $ 67,059 $ 64,640 $ 58,126 $ 63,874 Less: Fund management and administration (15,521 ) (16,350 ) (15,219 ) (14,461 ) (14,485 ) Gross margin $ 57,309 $ 50,709 $ 49,421 $ 43,665 $ 49,389 Gross margin percentage 78.7 % 75.6 % 76.5 % 75.1 % 77.3 %





Three Months Ended

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating

Income Margin: Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Operating revenues $ 72,830 $ 67,059 $ 64,640 $ 58,126 $ 63,874 Operating income $ 18,607 $ 12,907 $ 14,744 $ 11,797 $ 15,634 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — — — 33 383 Adjusted operating income $ 18,607 $ 12,907 $ 14,744 $ 11,830 $ 16,017 Adjusted operating income margin 25.5 % 19.2 % 22.8 % 20.4 % 25.1 %





Three Months Ended

Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Total operating expenses $ 54,223 $ 54,152 $ 49,896 $ 46,329 $ 48,240 Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — — — (33 ) (383 ) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 54,223 $ 54,152 $ 49,896 $ 46,296 $ 47,857





Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 13,178 $ (11,297 ) $ 1,138 $ (14,054 ) $ (11,009 ) Deduct/Add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation of deferred consideration (2,832 ) 22,385 8,870 23,358 2,208 Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 5,171 — — — 5,981 Deduct: Unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency, before income taxes (237 ) — — — — Add back: Impairments, before income taxes 303 — 3,080 — 19,672 Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes — 416 379 55 — Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine — — (225 ) (868 ) — Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, before income taxes — — — 2,387 — Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business — — — — (2,877 ) Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — — — 33 383 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358







Three Months Ended

Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 15,583 $ 11,504 $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358 Income tax (benefit)/expense $ (1,969 ) $ 2,200 $ 1,408 $ (804 ) $ (2,371 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset 5,171 — — — 5,981 Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (123 ) (21 ) (50 ) (119 ) (501 ) Deduct: Tax expense on unrealized gain recognized on our investment in Securrency (58 ) — — — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments . 58 — 754 — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes — 102 93 13 — Add back: Tax benefit arising from loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 477 — Add back: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — — — 2,842 — Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs — — — 8 25 Adjusted income tax expense $ 3,079 $ 2,281 $ 2,205 $ 2,417 $ 3,134 Adjusted effective income tax rate 19.8 % 19.8 % 16.7 % 22.2 % 21.8 %

