NOTICE ON THE CONVENED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AB KLAIPĖDOS NAFTA

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 30 April 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipėda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 30 April 2021, adopted the following resolutions:

On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020:

“To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020.”

On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2020 (alternative):

„ To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

No. Ratios Amount in EUR thousand 1. Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year 77 2. Total comprehensive income 33.195 3. Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income - 4. Transfers from restricted reserves - 5. Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6. Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5) 33.272 7. Share of profit allocated to legal reserve 3 8. Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition - 9. Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares - 10. Share of profit allocated to other reserves 25.654 11. Share of profit allocated to dividends 7.538 12. Share of profit allocated to tantiems - 13. Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) 77

On the approval of the Report on remuneration of the Company:

“To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.”

On the election of the audit company that shall perform the audit of the Financial Statements for the year 2021 and 2022 and conditions of payment for audit services:

“1. To elect “KPMG Baltics”, UAB (hereinafter – the Auditor) as the Company’s audit firm to perform the audit of the statutory separate and consolidated Financial Statements, to verify Regulated Activities report of the Company and to assess its Annual Report for the years 2021 and 2022;

2. To set the following payment conditions for the audit services: audit fee that should be paid for the audit services is EUR 164 000,00 excluding VAT (hereinafter – the Audit Fee).

The Auditor shall issue invoices for the Audit fee, as follows:

For audit of the Client’s statutory separate and consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2021 and issuance of an auditor’s report – 55 000 EUR excluding VAT; For audit of the Client’s statutory separate and consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2022 and issuance of an auditor’s report – 55 000 EUR excluding VAT; For audit of the KN Acu Servicos de Terminal de GNL LTDA statutory separate financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2021 and issuance of an auditor’s report thereon – 14 000 EUR excluding VAT; For audit of the KN Acu Servicos de Terminal de GNL LTDA statutory separate financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2022 and issuance of an auditor’s report thereon – 15 000 EUR excluding VAT; For the regulated natural gas activity report for the yar ended 31 December 2021 – 12 500 EUR excluding VAT; For the regulated natural gas activity report for the yar ended 31 December 2022 – 12 500 EUR excluding VAT;

The Company shall pay the invoices within 30 days as of receipt of the invoices.”

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594