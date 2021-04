English Lithuanian

AB Novaturas annual Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements for the year 2020 (audited annual financial statements together with auditor‘s report, annual report, ESG report, Remuneration report, confirmation of the responsible persons) approved by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 30 April 2020.







Tomas Staškūnas

CFO

Mob. +370 687 10426

E-mail: tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt









Attachment