Worldwide Baby Oral Care Products Industry to 2026 - Featuring Colgate-Palmolive, Pigeon Corporation and Unilever Among Others

The global baby oral care products market reached a value of US$ 1.26 Billion in 2020. Oral care refers to the practice of keeping a clean and disease-free mouth, which is extremely important for all individuals, especially for babies, once they start the process of teething. A baby's temporary teeth start appearing at the age of around four months, and it is imperative to care for oral hygiene in order to prevent cavities, tooth decay or gum diseases. Baby oral care products are available in various forms such as toothpaste with mild or strong formula or with natural and herbal ingredients and toothbrushes with soft, gentle or long bristles.



The frequent occurrence of tooth decay and other oral issues, such as Early Childhood Caries (ECC) that has a long-term effect on the oral health of the child, is catalyzing the demand for baby oral care products. With growing spending capacity, consumers are now more inclined toward purchasing premium and innovative products. Furthermore, rising urbanization resulting in increased exposure to popular baby oral care products and increasing awareness about baby oral hygiene are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market include strong growth from emerging markets such as India and China, product innovations, rising demand for value added products, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby oral care products market to exhibit moderate during the next five years.



Report Coverage:



Market Breakup by Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Others

Currently, toothpaste is the most popular oral care product. With the growing popularity of organic products, manufacturers have started introducing new variants of toothpaste with attractive packaging.



Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

The report finds that supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance over other distribution channels as they offer easy access, along with a wide variety of products and brands to consumers.



Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

At present, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for baby oral care products, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to a rapid rise in birth rates and increasing awareness among parents to maintain the oral health of their babies.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Pigeon Corporation, and Unilever Plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby oral care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global baby oral care products industry?

What has been impact COVID-19 on the global baby oral care products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby oral care products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby oral care products industry?

What is the structure of the global baby oral care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby oral care products industry?

What are the profit margins in the global baby oral care products industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Oral Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Toothpaste

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Toothbrush

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Departmental Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

13.3.3 Johnson & Johnson

13.3.4 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

13.3.5 Pigeon Corporation

13.3.6 Unilever Plc



