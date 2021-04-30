Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025 - Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers Driving Market Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is poised to grow by $14.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the tax benefits of meal vouchers and growing employment rates.



The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the active participation of banks as one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years.



The report on meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market covers the following areas:

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market sizing

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market forecast

Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors that include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. Also, the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alelo

Axis Bank Ltd.

Cinqo Group

Edenred SA

Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Monizze NV SA

Sodexo Group

SPENDIT AG

The Up Group

VR Beneficios

