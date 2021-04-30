Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025 - Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers Driving Market Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market is poised to grow by $14.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the tax benefits of meal vouchers and growing employment rates.
The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the active participation of banks as one of the prime reasons driving the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market growth during the next few years.
The report on meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market covers the following areas:
- Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market sizing
- Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market forecast
- Meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market vendors that include Alelo, Axis Bank Ltd., Cinqo Group, Edenred SA, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Monizze NV SA, Sodexo Group, SPENDIT AG, The Up Group, and VR Beneficios. Also, the meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Meal vouchers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Employee benefits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alelo
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- Cinqo Group
- Edenred SA
- Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Monizze NV SA
- Sodexo Group
- SPENDIT AG
- The Up Group
- VR Beneficios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wficq3
