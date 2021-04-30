Global Telecom Operator Growth Strategy Case Studies and Analysis 2021: AIS, Etisalat, MTN, Proximus, Reliance Jio, Singtel, SK Telecom, stc, Telenor, Telstra, Turkcell

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecoms Operator Growth Strategies: Case Studies and Analysis (Volume IV)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the revenue growth initiatives of 11 telecoms operators worldwide. These initiatives are grouped into five different areas for each operator: core consumer, media, data/analytics, fintech and enterprise. The report also explores the implications for strategy teams that are comparing different approaches to growing revenue.

This report answers the following questions.

In which areas are telecoms operators looking for revenue growth?

What are the trends in the types of initiatives that operators are pursuing?

What are the drivers behind these initiatives?

The following companies are featured in case studies:

AIS

Etisalat

MTN

Proximus

Reliance Jio

Singtel

SK Telecom

stc

Telenor

Telstra

Turkcell

