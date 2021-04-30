Biologic Drug Patent Database Service 2021

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Patent Database Subscription: Biologic Drugs" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biologic Drugs Plan Database helps drug companies make better decisions through the delivery of cutting-edge business intelligence. The Biologic Drug plan is focused on the interests of biotechnology drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and payers.
The researcher is a provider of global business intelligence on biologic and small-molecule drugs, dedicated to helping clients make better decisions. Critical information on global drug patents is incorporated with litigation intelligence, drug prices, and historic sales figures to help users discover commercial opportunities and forecast future revenue events. Since 2005 the researcher has served hundreds of large and small companies in more than 65 countries.
This subscription was created to answer a simple question: When do drug patents expire? Your needs evolve as the industry keeps changing. Since then dozens of additional datasets have been added by aggressive adaptation based on your needs.
This subscription for the Biologic Drugs portion of the database offers information on:
- US & International Patents, including Active and Expired Patents in 134 Countries
- Finished Product Suppliers
- Manufacturers
Global biopharmaceutical markets face constant change. To remain competitive you need to anticipate what's next. The analyst understands and works together with you to help you make better decisions. If you are expanding into new markets, looking inward for growth opportunities, or seeking to improve your current activities and need to find information quickly, this subscription can help.
The analyst provides relevant context and ensures you have the information you need at your fingertips. This helps you see opportunities and enrich your analysis, without overwhelming you with options or asking you to perform many searches. The sophisticated algorithms are also tailored to help you extract valuable insights.
With a single click, you can find answers to complex questions such as:
- Which drugs have no patents and no competitors?
- What are all the patents covering any given dosage form (e.g. injectables)?
- What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?
The analyst focuses on delivering the greatest value and lowest cost by directing their attention to high-impact problems, giving you the relevant information you need.
