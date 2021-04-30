United States Drug Patent Prices Database 2021: What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Patent Database Subscription: US Drug Prices" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This subscription was created to answer a simple question: When do drug patents expire? Your needs evolve as the industry keeps changing. Since then dozens of additional datasets have been added by aggressive adaptation based on your needs.

This subscription for the US Drug Prices portion of the database offers information on:

Brand vs. Generic Drug Price Gap, find generic entry opportunities

Average Pharmacy Cost, set reasonable launch prices

Best-Available Price, see price ranges

Global biopharmaceutical markets face constant change. To remain competitive you need to anticipate what's next. The analyst understands and works together with you to help you make better decisions. If you are expanding into new markets, looking inward for growth opportunities, or seeking to improve your current activities and need to find information quickly, this subscription can help.

The analyst provides relevant context and ensures you have the information you need at your fingertips. This helps you see opportunities and enrich your analysis, without overwhelming you with options or asking you to perform many searches. The sophisticated algorithms are also tailored to help you extract valuable insights.

With a single click, you can find answers to complex questions such as:

Which drugs have no patents and no competitors?

What are all the patents covering any given dosage form (e.g. injectables)?

What is the earliest generic entry opportunity date for a drug with dozens of patents?

The analyst focuses on delivering the greatest value and lowest cost by directing attention to high-impact problems, giving you the relevant information you need.

Key Topics Covered:

Brand vs. Generic Drug Price

Average Pharmacy Cost

Best-Available Price

Companies Mentioned

3M Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acorda Therapeutics

Actavis

Actelion

Adcock Ingram

Advanced Chemical Industries

Advaxis

ACG Worldwide

Ajanta Pharma

Alcon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkaloid AD Skopje

Alkermes

Allergan

Alliance Boots

Almirall

Alphapharm

Altana Pharma AG

Amgen

Anfatis

Apotex Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

Avax Technologies

Avella Specialty Pharmacy

Axcan Pharma

Bargn Farmaceutici Phils Co

Barr Pharmaceuticals

Bausch & Lomb

Baxalta

Baxter International

Bayer Schering Pharma AG

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Bial

Biocon

Biogen

Biolex

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Bionovo

Biotecnol

Biovail

Biovitrum

Bluepharma

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Bosnalijek

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BTG plc

Cadila Healthcare

Canadian Plasma Resources

Catalent

The Cathay Drug Co., Inc.

Celgene

Cephalon

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.

CinnaGen

Cipla

Clovis Oncology

CoCo Therapeutics

Concordia Healthcare

Covance

Crucell

CSL Limited

Dabur

Daiichi Sankyo

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Dawakhana Shifaul Amraz

Debiopharm

Deurali-Janta Pharmaceuticals

Diabetology Ltd

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Ego Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Elder Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emergent BioSolutions

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Eskayef Bangladesh Limited

Esteve

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., which owns Genentech and Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Medical Care

Galderma Laboratories

Gedeon Richter Ltd.

General Pharma

Gilead Sciences

Glatt group

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GPC Biotech

Grifols

Grindeks

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar)

G.F. Harvey Company

Huadong Medicine

Help Remedies

Hetero Drugs

Hexal Australia

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La Roche

Horizon Pharma

Hovione

Incepta Pharmaceuticals

Institute for OneWorld Health

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Interphil Laboratories

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipca Laboratories

Ipsen

Janssen Pharmaceutica

Jenapharm

JN-International Medical Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Julphar

Juno Therapeutics

Kimia Farma

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Lundbeck

Lupin Limited

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

MannKind Corporation

McGuff

Medinfar

Melior Discovery

Menarini

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Pharma

Mylan

Mayne Pharma

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Noxxon

Octapharma

Orexo

OrgaNext

Orion Pharma

Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Panacea Biotec

Par Pharmaceutical

Patheon

Perrigo

Pfizer

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Pharma Medica

Pharma Nord

Pharmacosmos

Pharmascience

Pierre Fabre Group

Piramal Healthcare

Pliva

Procter & Gamble

Purdue Pharma

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Reckitt Benckiser

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Renovo PLC

Repligen

Rubicon Research

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India

Servier Laboratories

Shionogi

Shire plc

SIGA Technologies

Sigma Pharmaceuticals

Sinopharm Group

Solvay Group

Square Pharmaceuticals

STADA Arzneimittel

Strides Arcolab

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sunovion

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

Tasly

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Turing Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Unichem Laboratories

USV Private Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Wallace Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt

Yuhan Corporation

Zandu Pharmaceuticals

Zentiva

