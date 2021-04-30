United States Operator Business Services Markets 2020-2025 - Focus on Mobile, Fixed, ICT, Business Sizes

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operator Business Services: USA Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the USA for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
This report contains:
- Forecasts for operator services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services
- Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- An estimate of the total market fo ICT services addressable by operators and the likely share achievable by them for seven service categories
- Demographic data on the number of employees, businesses and sites within each business size segment (note that we include entities in the government and public sectors).
It also provides short profiles of operators that are active in the Canadian business market including AT&T, Comcast, Charter (Spectrum), Frontier Communications, GTT, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), TDS Inc. (TDS Telecom and US Cellular), T-Mobile US, Verizon, Windstream and Zayo
Countries modelled
- USA
Business sizes
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Services
Mobile
- Voice
- Messaging
- Handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity
Fixed
- Narrowband voice
- VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s
- Pay TV
ICT
- Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Forecast Results
- Operator Profiles
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Comcast
- Charter (Spectrum)
- Frontier Communications
- GTT
- Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)
- TDS Inc. (TDS Telecom and US Cellular)
- T-Mobile US
- Verizon
- Windstream
- Zayo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpx869