Pinduoduo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

SHANGHAI, China, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture and interactive commerce platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Pinduoduo Inc., 28/F, No. 533 Loushanguan Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200051, China.

