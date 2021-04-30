Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market to grow 9.48% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Overview

The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market size is bound to display a stupendous CAGR of 9.48% over the forecast period (2020-2027), according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Temperature-controlled solutions are essential in maintaining blood or vaccines. Cold chain solutions are used in this regard for the pharmaceutical industry to cater to the growing demand among patients and rise of lifestyle diseases. The packaging solutions are designed to maintain temperature conditions during the supply chain.

The market is driven by strict regulations to enhance distribution methods of pharmaceutical goods. Research and development programs for enhancing packaging process can encourage market growth. Temperature-controlled drugs and vaccines are shipped in adherence to electromechanical or electronic temperatures with supportive logs documenting its proper storage. Development of new drugs and therapies can spur the demand of cold chain logistics.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7190







COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lucrative pocket for temperature-controlled packaging solution developers in the pharmaceutical industry. Guidelines outlined by health organizations for preservation of vaccines and drugs has led to development of containers and shippers capable of maintaining the vaccine’s integrity in spite of the container being exposed to ambient temperatures. Dry ice has been utilized for maintaining the thermal temperature of the sensitive vaccines.

Industry Trends:

Temperature-controlled packaging containers are being developed by keeping the sustainability factor in mind. They are being designed to limit its carbon dioxide emissions to adhere to quality standards and reduce the risks while delivering defective products. Logistics companies are integrating digital technologies for monitoring and tracking their products. For instance, Softbox has partnered with Pfizer in supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with the help of a reusable ultra-low temperature insulated shipper.

Segmentation:

By product, the temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market has been divided into insulated shippers and insulated containers. The insulated shippers segment accounted for more than 62% market share. It stood at a valuation of USD 3,172.3 Mn and is projected to display a CAGR of 9.26% during the assessment period. This is due to rising investments in insulated packaging solutions. They offer effective packaging solutions for temperature sensitive and time-critical products. Insulated shippers are lightweight containers used in shipping of sensitive products. Development of reusable insulated shippers for distribution of low-temperature vaccines is likely to bolster segment demand.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (170 pages) on Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/temperature-controlled-packaging-pharmaceutical-market-7190







Types of temperature-controlled packaging have been bifurcated into active systems and passive systems. The active systems segment controls the major share of the temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market. It is expected to remain highly attractive over the next couple of years. It is projected to surpass a market valuation of USD 5,000 Mn over the forecast period. Active systems are containers with temperature control systems which function on electricity. They are secure and assist with quick loading and unloading.

By temperature range, the market has been segmented into more than 20°C, Up to 10°C, and 10°C to 20°C. The up to 10°C segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period. It accounted for 48.20% market share in 2017. This is due to increasing usage of packaging solutions with temperature range of up to 10°C in high-risk products such as blood products, vaccines, insulins, and other protein-dense solutions.

On the basis of payload capacity, the market has been segmented into more than 150 L, 40-150 L, up to 10 L, 10-20 L, and 20-40 L. The up to 10 L segment currently accounts for the largest market share. It is expected to touch a market valuation of over USD 2,600 Mn over the forecast period.

By type of use, the market has been bifurcated into single use and reusable. The single-use segment is leading the market due to its disposable nature. It accounted for more than two-third of the market share in 2017. But the reusable segment is touted to deliver a sharp growth rate over the forecast period owing to sustainable measures taken by pharmaceutical packaging experts.

End-use industries of the market are pharmaceutical and clinical trial. The former segment will deliver a higher performance than the latter throughout the forecast period. In 2017, the pharmaceutical segment can exceed a value of USD 4,000 Mn. It can perform well owing to supply of drugs and blood to patients at hospitals and critical care centers.

Regional Segmentation:

The temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is expected to be highly lucrative for the market owing to various lifestyle diseases, large volume of patients, and large disposable income levels. Stringent safety policies pertaining to pharmaceutical products and a growing geriatric population can boost regional market demand. Trade agreements between countries and boom in international trade can augur favorably for the market.

APAC is deemed to be extremely lucrative owing to rise of infectious diseases and need for cold chain solutions for preserving vaccines. Recently, Envirotainer decided to establish a new station in India for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. The new station is expected to host RAP e2 and RKN e1 containers and play a critical role in air freight solutions. Acquisitions are projected to be witnessed in the region as the market becomes consolidated.





Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7190







Competitive Analysis:

The temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is very competitive and marked by expansions and alliances.

Key players involved in the market are va-Q-tec AG, Pelican Bio Thermal, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Cold Chain Technologies, Envirotainer AB, Sofrigam, KUEHNE + NAGEL INC., DHL International GmbH, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS), DB Schenker, Sonoco ThermoSafe, and Softbox Systems Limited. Sonoco ThermoSafe is dominating the market with 5.2% market share. This is due to its large product portfolio of protective packaging, insulated slippers, and durable insulated containers. It is focusing its efforts on expansions and product developments for gaining customers. On the other hand, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH has 3.8% market share with customized packaging solutions coupled with cushioning to deter any impact during road transport.

Industry News

American Airlines Cargo has partnered with CSafe Global and CargoSense for providing temperature-controlled packaging solutions to clients. Its successful trials have led to the company expanding its facilities to cities of Pittsburgh, Memphis, and Cincinnati.

Retention of Vaccine Integrity to Drive Demand in Global Temperature-controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market

The global temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical market is set to experience massive demand owing to heavy reliance on medicines and vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the market demand significantly owing to demand for temperature-controlled solutions. Imports and exports of vital drugs coupled with utilization of cold chain logistics can boost market growth.





Discover More Research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , By Market Research Future





Browse Related Reports:

Global Truck Mounted Crane Market Research Report: Information By Type (Mounted Cranes, Sidelift Cranes, Boom Truck Cranes and Others), Application (Construction, Utilities, Industries and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2026

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Research Report: by Product (Boxes and Containers), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial Goods, Personal Care and Others), Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Research Report: by Service (Transportation, Warehousing and Distribution and Value-added Services), by Destination (Domestic and International) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2026

Global Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Speed (Low Speed, Standard Speed, High Speed), Function (Filling, Wrapping, Mixing & Split, others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Labeling Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Sleeve Labelers and others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Global Snack food Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (flexible packaging and rigid packaging), Material (plastic, paper, metal, and others), Application (bakery snacks, candy & confections, savory snacks, nuts & dried fruits and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Freight and Logistics Market Research Report: by Shipping Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways), Service (Inventory Management, Packaging, Warehousing, Transportation, Distribution, Custom Clearance and other), End-Use Industry (Energy & Utilities, Trade and Transportation, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Construction, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services and Telecommunication & Information Technology and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Research Report: Information by Material (Kraft Paper, Containerboard, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper and Molded Fiber Pulp and others), Capacity (0–5 KG, 5–25 KG, 25–50 KG and Above 50 KG), End User (Agriculture, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retail Industry and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global PET Lidding Films Market: Information by Product type (Dual-ovenable lidding films, Specialty lidding films, High barrier lidding films, Breathable lidding films and Resealable/reclosable films), Application (Trays, Cups, Jars & bottles, and others), End-use (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage and others ) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2025

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Corrugated Plastics, Molded Plastics, Aluminum, Steel, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Wood, Foams and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods and Healthcare) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Recyclable Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastic and Recycled Papers), Packaging Type (Paper & Cardboard, Void Fill Packing, Bubble Wrap and Pouches & Envelopes), End-Use Industry (Healthcare Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry and Food & Beverages Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Fiber Drum Market Research Report: Information by Closure (Metal Closure, Plastic Closure and Fiber/Cardboard Closure), Capacity (Up to 25 Gallons, 26–50 Gallons, 51–75 Gallons and Above 75 Gallons), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







