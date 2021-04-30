South Africa Banking and Stokvels Market Report 2021

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Banking Industry in South Africa, including Stokvels 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the banking industry in South Africa including stokvels. It includes comprehensive information on commercial and central banking, stokvels and other credit granting and lease financing organisations.
The report provides information on the state and size of the sector, assets, loans and advances, regulation and corporate actions. There are profiles of 90 companies including the major banking groups such as FirstRand (FNB), Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Capitec, credit-granting institutions including retailers, international banks operating in South Africa stokvels and home loan companies.
The Banking Industry in South Africa including Stokvels:
The South African banking industry is regarded as one of the best banking systems in the world and major local banks are highly rated. The industry's image was tarnished by a corruption scandal which resulted in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.
South African banks have played a critical role in the coronavirus pandemic response, providing significant financial relief to financially distressed individuals and businesses. While local banks are well capitalised, analysts say that their creditworthiness could be threatened by South Africa's crippling burden of debt. ;
Competition:
South Africa's retail banking sector is dominated by five JSE-listed banking groups, but with the entry of new banks to the market, the banking landscape is becoming less consolidated and increasingly competitive. Competition has driven down bank charges, particularly on entry-level accounts.
Banks are increasingly investing in digital banking and focusing on product customisation to retain and attract customers. New players do not have the geographical footprint of established banks, but their digital platforms allow them to meet consumers' demand for affordable bank services that are faster and more convenient than traditional banking. ;
Coronavirus:
The banking industry has been severely affected by the pandemic. Sustained pressure on consumers and businesses due to lockdowns and the expiry of temporary credit relief measures have resulted in a significant increase in non-performing loans. Banks nevertheless remained resilient with capital adequacy ratios well above the statutory requirement. Banks played a role in the pandemic response by providing relief to financially-distressed customers during lockdown.;
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
3.1. Central Banking
3.2. Commercial Banking
3.3. Other Credit Granting
3.4. Lease Financing
3.5. Stokvels
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Government Interventions
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Financial Inclusion
5.5. Operating Expenses
5.6. Labour
5.7. Cryptocurrency
5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.9. Crime and Fraud
5.10. Environmental and Social Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- Absa Bank Ltd
- African Bank Ltd
- African Dawn Capital Ltd
- Albaraka Bank Ltd
- Ariva Rentals (Pty) Ltd
- Bank of China Ltd
- Bank of Taiwan
- Barko Financial Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bayport Financial Services 2010 (Pty) Ltd
- Betterlife Group Ltd
- Bidvest Bank Ltd
- Bmw Financial Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Bnp Paribas Personal Finance South Africa Ltd
- Bnp Paribas Sa
- British Airways plc
- C T International Financiers (Pty) Ltd
- Canara Bank
- Capital Harvest (Pty) Ltd
- Capitec Bank Ltd
- China Construction Bank Corporation
- Citibank N.A.
- Clicks Group Ltd
- Comair Ltd
- Deutsche Bank Ag
- Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Diners Club (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd
- Discovery Ltd
- Discovery Vitality (Pty) Ltd
- Ditsobotla Primary Savings & Credit Co-Operative Bank Ltd Primary Co-Operative
- Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd
- Ffs Finance South Africa (Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- Finbond Group Ltd
- Firstrand Bank Ltd
- Foschini Group Ltd (The)
- Fundi Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
- Gbs Mutual Bank
- Grindrod Bank Ltd
- Grobank Ltd
- Habib Overseas Bank Ltd
- Hbz Bank Ltd
- Hsbc Bank plc
- Icici Bank Ltd
- Iemas Financial Services Co-Operative Limited Primary Co-Operative
- Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd
- Investec Bank Ltd
- Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd
- Jpmorgan Chase Bank N.A.
- Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
- Lewis Group Ltd
- Mahala Loyalty Program (Pty) Ltd
- Mer Pastcomp Ltd
- Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mtn Group Ltd
- National Youth Development Agency (The)
- Nbc Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Nedbank Ltd
- Old Mutual Finance (Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- Ooba (Pty) Ltd
- Oranjekas Spaar En Krediet Kooperatief Beperk Primary Co-Operative
- Osk Kooperatiewe Bank Beperk Primary Co-Operative
- Phakamani Foundation
- Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Retailability (Pty) Ltd
- Sa Home Loans (Pty) Ltd
- Sa Taxi Development Finance (Pty) Ltd
- Sasfin Bank Ltd
- Saveact Trust
- Small Enterprise Finance Agency Ltd
- Small Enterprise Foundation (The)
- Societe Generale Sa
- South African Airways (Soc) Ltd
- South African Reserve Bank
- Spot Money Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)
- Standard Chartered plc
- State Bank of India
- Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (Soc) Ltd
- Thuthukani Financial Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd
- Transaction Capital Ltd
- Tyme Bank Ltd
- Ubank Ltd
- Virtual Market Place (Rf) (Pty) Ltd
- Vodacom Group Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths Financial Services (Pty) Ltd
- Ziphakamise Savings and Credit Co-Operative Bank Limited Primary Co-Operative
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jry5jr