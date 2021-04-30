Sientra and Butterfly Network Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Diagnostic Surveillance of Breast Implant Patients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and GUILFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN), a company that offers leading transformative treatments and technologies focused on progressing the art of plastic surgery, today announced a strategic partnership with Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a leader in point-of-care ultrasound (“POCUS”). This partnership strengthens Sientra’s strong safety profile, backed by the industry’s leading Platinum20™ warranty program, by empowering plastic surgeons to evaluate breast implant patients longitudinally using the Butterfly iQ+ and its innovative Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology.



Breast implant surgery is one of the most frequently performed cosmetic or reconstructive surgical procedures in the United States. In recent years, ultrasound has emerged as a powerful tool for monitoring the long-term health of patients with breast implants. Through this unique partnership, Butterfly Network and Sientra are providing easy access for plastic surgeons to provide real-time, in-office diagnostic screening of their patients.

“At Sientra, patient safety and product quality remain our highest priorities, which is why we entrust our breast implants to only the most qualified surgeons in the industry,” said Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra. “We are excited to partner with Butterfly Network to build on the long-term clinical and real-world data supporting the safety of our breast implants and equip surgeons with innovative technology to provide superior care to their patients.”

“Our partnership with Sientra highlights the ability for Butterfly iQ+ to deliver actionable and diagnostic insights as an advanced assessment tool, allowing for more informed clinical decision making, improving the patient experience,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, Butterfly Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sientra’s commitment to patient safety mirrors our own and complements our innovative approach to transforming care through technology. Butterfly Network’s mission is to democratize healthcare by making medical imaging accessible to everyone worldwide. With Sientra, we look forward to raising the bar in implant safety and reimagining the quality of care that patients receive.”

As part of Sientra’s commitment to safety and innovation, Butterfly iQ+ will be integrated into Sientra’s medical education platform and peer-to-peer network.

To purchase the Butterfly iQ+ ultrasound system, visit: www.sientra.com/butterfly . Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

