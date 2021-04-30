Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Challenging market conditions continue due to the global COVID-19 crisis



Improving profitability drives strongest earnings in eight quarters

Generated $2.2 million of operating cash flow for the three months ended March 26, 2021



RACINE, Wis., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 26, 2021.

Sales for the fiscal 2021 third quarter decreased to $57.6 million, from $68.6 million for the same period last year. The 16.0% decrease in 2021 third quarter sales was primarily due to continued softness in the Company’s oil and gas markets along with weaker demand for industrial products compared to the same period the prior fiscal year. Year-to-date, sales were $152.4 million, compared to $187.5 million for the fiscal 2020 nine months. Foreign currency exchange had a $3.9 million favorable impact on fiscal 2021 third quarter sales and a $7.5 million favorable impact on fiscal 2021 year-to-date sales.

John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am encouraged by the progress we are making navigating one of the most challenging cycles in Twin Disc’s 103-year history, and we experienced a strong improvement in profitability during the quarter. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have focused on realigning our cost structure, improving our balance sheet, investing in new products and technologies, and opening our Lufkin, TX facility, while supporting our customers and associates. As trends within our markets improve, we are well positioned to significantly increase sales and profitability, and I am excited by the long-term opportunities we have across our business.”

“Our six-month backlog at March 26, 2021 was $71.4 million, compared to $66.6 million at June 30, 2020, and $74.9 million at December 25, 2020. The sequential decline is partially due to the seasonal nature of our six-month backlog, along with the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates. We have seen a recent uptick in aftermarket orders across many of our global markets, which has historically been a positive leading indicator for future capital spending by our customers. In addition, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on improving demand trends driven primarily by re-opening efforts from the pandemic, the benefits of government stimulus programs, and an improving repair and replacement cycle, including in the North American fracking industry,” concluded Mr. Batten.

Gross profit percent for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was 24.2%, compared to 24.1% in the fiscal 2020 third quarter. The Company received a $1.2 million benefit to gross profit, as a result of the employee retention credit made available under the American Rescue Plan Act. Gross profit percent, adjusted for this benefit was 22.1%. While a sequential improvement, this reflects the continuation of a less profitable mix of revenues associated with reduced new rig construction and aftermarket demand in the North American fracking market and lower overall sales resulting from the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Year-to-date, gross profit percent was 21.4% compared to 22.3% for the fiscal 2020 nine-month period.

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses decreased $2.2 million to $13.2 million. The 14.0% decrease in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to reduced domestic wages and benefits ($0.6 million), lower marketing expenses ($0.4 million), the impact of the employee retention credit ($0.6 million), reduced amortization expense ($0.3 million) and general cost containment actions. As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses were 22.9% for the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to 22.4% for the same period last fiscal year. Year-to-date, ME&A expenses were $39.0 million, compared to $48.1 million for the fiscal 2020 nine-month period. As a percent of revenues, year-to-date ME&A expenses were 25.6%, compared to 25.7% for the same period last fiscal year.

Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $0.3 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2021 third quarter related primarily to ongoing cost reduction and productivity actions at the Company’s European operations. Year-to-date, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $0.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for the same period last fiscal year.

The Company recorded a $27.6 million non-cash goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge in the fiscal 2020 third quarter related to the unprecedented uncertainty in the Company’s markets due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, along with an historic decline in oil prices impacting the global energy market.

Other income of $0.6 million in the quarter, and other expenses of $2.3 million for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were primarily attributable to changes related to Euro denominated liabilities.

The effective tax rate for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 was 28.9% compared to just 8.9% in the comparable period of the prior fiscal year. In the prior year the Company’s management determined that the carrying value of certain goodwill and intangibles exceeded the fair value and a $27.6 million impairment loss was calculated which resulted in a decrease to the prior year effective tax rate of 13.8%. During the current fiscal year, the Company was able to take advantage of the newly enacted high tax exception regulations. The Company filed its federal tax return utilizing this exception and had no GILTI inclusion, thus increasing the current rate.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Twin Disc of $(25.2 million), or ($1.92) per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 third quarter. Year-to-date, net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $(8.2 million), or $(0.62) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Twin Disc of $(38.1 million), or ($2.89) per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 nine months.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* were $3.8 million for the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to a loss of $(24.9 million) for the fiscal 2020 third quarter. For the fiscal 2021 nine months, EBITDA was a loss of $(1.3 million), compared to a loss of $(31.5 million) for the fiscal 2020 comparable period.

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated, “We continue to focus on controlling expenses and generating positive operating cash flow, which have significantly strengthened our balance sheet. In fact, including the $8.2 million for our PPP loan, which we expect to be fully forgiven in the coming quarters, our net debt balance was $29.6 million, the lowest level since the quarter following our acquisition of Veth Propulsion in 2018. We continue to manage spending, strengthen our balance sheet, and invest in our business. We currently expect to invest $5 million to $7 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2021.”

*Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definition – Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

The sum of, net earnings and adding back provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expenses: this is a financial measure of the profit generated excluding the above-mentioned items.

--Financial Results Follow--



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

For the Quarter

Ended For the Three Quarters

Ended March 26,

2021

March 27,

2020

March 26,

2021

March 27,

2020

Net sales $ 57,640 $ 68,636 $ 152,377 $ 187,462 Cost of goods sold 43,678 52,087 119,835 145,566 Gross profit 13,962 16,549 32,542 41,896 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 13,196 15,349 39,000 48,106 Restructuring expenses 251 532 777 4,902 Goodwill and other impairment charge - 27,603 - 27,603 Income (loss) from operations 515

(26,935

)

(7,235

)

(38,715

)

Interest expense 606 488 1,769 1,324 Other expense (income), net (557 ) 898 2,314 1,618 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 466 (28,321 ) (11,318 ) (41,657 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 300 (3,145 ) (3,267 ) (3,722 ) Net income (loss) 166 (25,176 ) (8,051 ) (37,935 ) Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (72 ) (54 ) (147 ) (122 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 94 $ (25,230 ) $ (8,198 ) $ (38,057 ) Income (loss) per share data: Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.01 $ (1.92 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (2.89 ) Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.01 $ (1.92 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (2.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,269 13,175 13,240 13,147 Diluted shares outstanding 13,295 13,175 13,240 13,147 Comprehensive loss Net income (loss) $ 166 $ (25,176 ) $ (8,051 ) $ (37,935 ) Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $177, $490, $529, and $828, respectively 583 1,593 1,691 2,698 Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,008 ) (1,266 ) 5,503 (2,615 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of income taxes of $60, $178, $115, and $177, respectively 193 (582 ) 372 (579 ) Comprehensive loss (2,066 ) (25,431 ) (485 ) (38,431 ) Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (34 ) (46 ) (133 ) (132 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Twin Disc $ (2,100 ) $ (25,477 ) $ (618 ) $ (38,563 )





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited) For the

Quarter Ended For the

Three Quarters Ended March 26,

2021 March 27,

2020 March 26,

2021 March 27,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 94 $ (25,230 ) $ (8,198 ) $ (38,057 ) Interest expense 606 488 1,769 1,324 Income taxes 300 (3,145 ) (3,267 ) (3,722 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,843 2,991 8,366 8,917 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $ 3,843 $ (24,896 ) $ (1,330 ) $ (31,538 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited) March 26, June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 11,594 $ 10,688 Trade accounts receivable, net 31,309 30,682 Inventories 116,693 120,607 Prepaid expenses 5,478 5,269 Other 7,781 6,739 Total current assets 172,855 173,985 Property, plant and equipment, net 75,607 72,732 Intangible assets, net 17,420 18,973 Deferred income taxes 29,261 24,445 Other assets 3,340 3,992 TOTAL ASSETS $ 298,483 $ 294,127 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 4,691 Accounts payable 25,756 25,663 Accrued liabilities 41,123 36,380 Total current liabilities 68,879 66,734 Long-term debt 39,226 37,896 Lease obligations 17,352 13,495 Accrued retirement benefits 24,977 27,938 Deferred income taxes 5,217 5,501 Other long-term liabilities 1,979 2,605 Total liabilities 157,630 154,169 Twin Disc shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; Issued: 14,632,802; no par value 40,446 42,756 Retained earnings 148,457 156,655 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,646 ) (41,226 ) 155,257 158,185 Less treasury stock, at cost

(985,686 and 1,226,809 and shares, respectively) 15,106 8,796 Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity 140,151 139,389 Noncontrolling interest 702 569 Total equity 140,853 139,958 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 298,483 $ 294,127



