Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppo Niemelä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS April 30, 2021 at 15:00 EEST

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Seppo Niemelä

Position: Other senior manager

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210430105448_30

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-29

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1) Volume: 135 Unit price: 9.15 EUR

(1) Volume: 37 Unit price: 8.49 EUR

(2) Volume: 96 Unit price: 8.47 EUR

(3) Volume: 1006 Unit price: 8.49 EUR

(4) Volume: 209 Unit price: 8.47 EUR

(5) Volume: 429 Unit price: 8.51 EUR

(6) Volume: 529 Unit price: 8.49 EUR

(7) Volume: 600 Unit price: 8.50 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.49424 EUR

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.