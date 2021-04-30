English French Dutch

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Approval of dividend

30 April 2020

The general shareholders meeting of 30 April 2021 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2020, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.68 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 6 May 2021 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 16.

Ex-coupon 4 May 2021

Record date 5 May 2021

Payment date 6 May 2021

