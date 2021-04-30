Worldwide Music Synthesizers Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music Synthesizers Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the music synthesizers market and it is poised to grow by $62.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report on the music synthesizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global music market and the growing popularity of hybrid synthesizers.



The music synthesizers market analysis includes the distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in demand for paraphonic synthesizers as one of the prime reasons driving the music synthesizers market growth during the next few years.

The report on music synthesizers market covers the following areas:

Music synthesizers market sizing

Music synthesizers market forecast

Music synthesizers market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music synthesizers market vendors that include Allen & Heath Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Arturia Tous droits reserves, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the music synthesizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery of the market

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by distribution channel segment

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Digital synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Analog synthesizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allen & Heath Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Arturia Tous droits reserves

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Elektron Music Machines Mav AB

Focusrite Plc

KORG Inc.

Moog Music Inc.

Roland Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

