Global Digital Developments in the Plastics Industry, 2020 Report - Focus on Digital Transformation, Innovation, Supply Chain, Plant, Business Models and Products

This study tracks digital developments in the global plastics industry and seeks to identify future opportunities for further use of digital technology.
Findings are presented as domains of digitalisation (the domains of digitalisation indicated in this study are slightly different from those in other digital transformation studies due to complexities in representing the digital plant domain).
These domains are summarised as follows:
- Digital Innovation investigates the use of digital technology in research and development and new product innovation.
- Digital Supply Chain tracks the use of digital technology in supply chain integration to provide clarity and visibility across functions through the seamless transition of data.
- Digital Business Model covers the strategies designed to make a company's overall business process more digitalised.
- Digital Plant looks at how plastic manufacturing plants can benefit from digital technology.
- Digital Product investigates the potential for adhesives and sealants (as a product) to be complemented by digital offerings.
This study explores technologies that enable the digital transformation; current activity among plastics processors, compounders, and raw material suppliers in the digital domains; and future scenarios in an increasingly digitalised world. It combines insights from published sources and conversations that were primarily conducted with leading plastics companies, distributors, and service providers.
Research indicates that digitalisation provides several growth opportunities for companies in this industry. The use of innovative digital technologies in business models will enable easier management of key operations that involve deep and wide databases, customer interactivity, and diverse applications and verticals. The author expects such innovative business models to take centre stage over the next 5-7 years.
Polymer manufacturers are pushing for digital innovation in the industry with a focus on the development of a digital ecosystem to boost overall efficiency and reduce CAPEX and OPEX and envision new revenue streams through digital tech. Packaging, automotive, and construction represent the top 3 end-use sectors for plastic products, and they represent more than 65% of the global plastic demand. The digitalisation of these sectors will create new opportunities for polymer manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Global Plastics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Transformation in the Global Plastics Industry
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
3. Introduction - Digital Transformation in the Global Plastics Industry
- Digital Transformation - Introduction
- Digital Transformation - Domains
- Plastics - Product Family
- Percent Revenue by End-use Sector - Plastics Industry
4. Digital Transformation in the Global Plastics Industry
- Digital Transformation - Facilitates the Achievement of the Manufacturing Industry's Top Ten Business Goals
- Digital Innovation
- Digital Innovation - Case Studies
- Digital Innovation - Case Studies (Technology Providers)
- Digital Supply Chain
- Digital Supply Chain - Case Studies
- Digital Plant
- Digital Plant - Case Studies (Polymer Manufacturers)
- Digital Plant - Case Studies (Compounders and Processors)
- Digital Plant - Customer
- Digital Business Models
- Digital Business Models - Case Studies -
- Digital Products
- Digital Products - Case Studies
5. Conclusions - Digital Transformation in the Global Plastics Industry
- Key Digital Domains
- Domains of Digitalisation
- Digital Transformation - Top Plastics Companies
- Future Predictions
- Conclusions
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Transformation in the Plastics Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Polymer Producers' Investments in Digital Products for Enhanced Visibility among Customers, 2020 -
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Business Model Innovation by Polymer Producers for Growth Partnerships, 2020 -
7. Appendix
- Global Plastics Industry - Key Forecast Criteria
- Revenue Forecast - Plastics Industry
