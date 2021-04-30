Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

English Finnish

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 April 2021 at 3:30 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 29 April 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above 5 per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights 5.12% shares



5.07% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights 5.05% shares



5.00% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 28,139,221 shares

shares



28,139,221 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 28,139,221 shares



28,139,221 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 270 935 shares



270 935 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 6,110 shares



6,110 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares



953 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 277,998 shares

shares



277,998 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030