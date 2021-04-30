Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 April 2021 at 3:30 pm
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 29 April 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increasing above 5 per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.07% shares
5.02% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.12% shares
5.07% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.99% shares
4.95% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.05% shares
5.00% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|28,139,221 shares
shares
28,139,221 voting rights
|5.07% shares
5.02% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|28,139,221 shares
28,139,221 voting rights
|5.07% shares
5.02% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|270 935 shares
270 935 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|6,110 shares
6,110 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|953 shares
953 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|277,998 shares
shares
277,998 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com