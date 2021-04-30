Decisions taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, held on 30 April 2021

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB which was held on the 30 April 2021:

Item 1 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

Resolution: The Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2020 has been approved.

Item 2 of the Agenda: Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2020.

Heard.

Item 3 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2020.

Resolution: Company's separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2020 has been approved.

Item 4 of the Agenda: Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2020.

Resolution: The audited net profit (loss) allocation under IAS has been approved for the year 2020 as follows:

thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2019 17,511 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2019 - 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares - 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 17,511 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 1,371 6) Transfers from reserves 72 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 18,954 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: -portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - -portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends 955 -portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 17,999

0.08 Eur per one ordinary share.

Item 5 of the Agenda: Approval of supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

Resolution: Supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB has been approved.

Item 6 of the Agenda: Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report.

Resolution: The Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report has been approved.





Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102