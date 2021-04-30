The Wall Street Journal to hold CEO Council Summit Online on May 4th 2021

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s flagship CEO Council Summit will take place again on Tuesday May 4th, 2021.



Building on last year’s successful virtual Summits in October and December, the upcoming conference will be held online and will convene over 250 CEOs and leaders shaping the global agenda.

Key speakers will include: Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co; Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co; Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq; Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, U.K. Government; Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition, European Commission; and Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, among others.

The event will explore how the Biden administration is reshaping the economy and society. It will delve into how businesses have innovated during the Covid-19 crisis and how many are embracing a stronger focus on diversity and environmental sustainability.

"Covid-19 has left a trail of death and economic destruction, but it has also triggered a wave of innovation and experimentation," said Thorold Barker, Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa for The Wall Street Journal. "CEOs attending the Summit will hear from global experts on how the crisis has reshaped the way we work, the economy and geopolitics, as well as their perspectives on how to stay at the forefront of innovation in today's fast-changing world."

Speakers include:

Bruce Arians, Head Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ben van Beurden, CEO, Shell

CEO, Shell Kurt Campbell, Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, White House

Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, White House Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Governor, Bank of England (2013 - 20)

United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Governor, Bank of England (2013 - 20) Jamie Dimon, Chairman, President and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chairman, President and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Merck & Co.

Chairman of the Board and CEO, Merck & Co. Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq

President and CEO, Nasdaq Jonathan Gray , President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone

, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone Keyu Jin, Professor of Economics, London School of Economics

Professor of Economics, London School of Economics Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever

CEO, Unilever Ellen J. Kullman, CEO, Carbon

CEO, Carbon James Manyika, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute

Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute Mariana Mazzucato, Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value, University College London

Professor of Economics of Innovation and Public Value, University College London General Paul M. Nakasone , Commander, U.S. Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency

, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency Ginni Rometty, Executive Chairman, IBM (2012-20)

Executive Chairman, IBM (2012-20) Uğur Şahin, Co-Founder and CEO, BioNTech SE

Co-Founder and CEO, BioNTech SE Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, U.K. Government

Chancellor of the Exchequer, U.K. Government Özlem Türeci , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, BioNTech SE

, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, BioNTech SE Margrethe Vestager , Executive Vice President for the Digital Area, Commissioner for Competition, European Commission

, Executive Vice President for the Digital Area, Commissioner for Competition, European Commission Jay Walker, Founder, Library of the History of Human Imagination

Founder, Library of the History of Human Imagination Janet Yellen , U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Eric Yuan, CEO, Zoom

The meeting will be covered by The Wall Street Journal and is open to outside media. To learn more about the Summit, see the full program here and follow #WSJCEOCouncil on Twitter.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcasts and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Media contact:

Elsa Makouezi: elsa.makouezi@dowjones.com



