Resolutions of Snaigė AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

The General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 30 April 2021.

Following resolutions were made on the meeting:

1.Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2020;

Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” for 2020, shareholders approved remuneration statement;

2.Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020;

Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020 year;

3.Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2020;

Approved the set of financial statements of the company for 2020 year;

4.Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2020;

Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2020 year:





Article EUR Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year (11 383 949) Net result - profit (loss) of financial year 1 030 445 Distributable result- profit (loss) of financial year (10 353 504) Transfers from reserves: 946 161 For the acquisition of own shares ----------- Transfers from mandatory reserve 646 161 Distributable profit (9 407 343) Distribution of profit 673 581 To reserve foreseen by law 673 581 Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year (10 080 924)

The addition: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2020 year and independent auditor’s report.

