Resolutions of Snaigė AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: Snaige Snaige

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

The General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 30 April 2021.
Following resolutions were made on the meeting:
1.Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2020;
Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” for 2020, shareholders approved remuneration statement;
2.Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020;
Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020 year;
3.Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2020;
Approved the set of financial statements of the company for 2020 year;
4.Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of  “Snaigė” AB for 2020;
Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2020 year:

 

Article		EUR
  
Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year(11 383 949)
Net result - profit (loss) of financial year1 030 445
Distributable result- profit (loss)  of financial year(10 353 504)
Transfers from reserves:946 161
For the acquisition of own shares-----------
Transfers from mandatory reserve646 161
Distributable profit(9 407 343)
Distribution of profit673 581
To reserve foreseen by law673 581
Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year(10 080 924)

The addition: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2020 year and independent auditor’s report.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone +370 315 56206

Attachment


Attachments

Snaige AB financial statements_Auditors report_Annual report_Social responsibility report for 2020 year