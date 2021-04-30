Resolutions of Snaigė AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

The General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 30 April 2021.
Following resolutions were made on the meeting:
1.Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2020;
Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” for 2020, shareholders approved remuneration statement;
2.Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020;
Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2020 year;
3.Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2020;
Approved the set of financial statements of the company for 2020 year;
4.Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2020;
Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2020 year:
|
Article
|EUR
|Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year
|(11 383 949)
|Net result - profit (loss) of financial year
|1 030 445
|Distributable result- profit (loss) of financial year
|(10 353 504)
|Transfers from reserves:
|946 161
|For the acquisition of own shares
|-----------
|Transfers from mandatory reserve
|646 161
|Distributable profit
|(9 407 343)
|Distribution of profit
|673 581
|To reserve foreseen by law
|673 581
|Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of financial year
|(10 080 924)
The addition: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2020 year and independent auditor’s report.
Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 315 56206
Attachment
- Snaige AB financial statements_Auditors report_Annual report_Social responsibility report for 2020 year