Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Integrated annual report for 2020

Please find attached Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's annual report for 2020 as approved by the Board of Directors. As part of the group’s integrated reporting, an overview of priorities, measurements, and targets within environment, social and governance (“ESG”) is included.

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of NOK 2.00 per share for distribution in 2021. Reference is made to a separate stock exchange announcement with key dates.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Rule Book II section 4.3.1.

