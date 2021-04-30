Directorate change

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

The Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of Evelyn Bourke as an independent non-executive director with effect from 30 April 2021. Evelyn will join as a member of the Remuneration Committee on appointment.

Evelyn Bourke has a wealth of experience in financial services, risk and capital management. She was Bupa's CFO, for three and half years, before becoming CEO in 2016, stepping down in December 2020. During her tenure she led a period of transformative change that included the introduction of a clear Strategic Framework and strengthening of the leadership team. Evelyn has also held leadership roles at Standard Life, Friends Provident and Chase de Vere. Evelyn is currently a non-executive director at Marks and Spencer Group plc and is a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. She is a non-executive director, Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk Committee at Bank of Ireland Group plc. Evelyn has also been appointed as a non-executive director at AJ Bell plc with effect from 1 July 2021.

Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Evelyn to the Admiral Board. She brings valuable experience and will complement and enhance the range of skills we currently have on the Board. We all look forward to working with her.”

There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

