Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre Completes $9 Million Redevelopment

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre is excited to announce the completion of their extensive $9 million full redevelopment. Centrally located on Palm Parkway, directly in the heart of Orlando’s world-famous attractions, this Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, is the perfect destination for leisure travel and intimate meetings and events.



The Resort style hotel, which boasts 308 guestroom accommodations and features 86 beautifully appointed suites, is proudly owned and managed by an operating affiliate of GF Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s leading hospitality management and ownership companies based in Center City, Philadelphia, PA. The company acquired the hotel in August 2019.

Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer for GF Hotels & Resorts states, “We are confident the extensive renovation we have completed, along with the implementation of our proven management systems, will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market.”

THE NEW COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA AT VISTA CENTRE

The first step in redeveloping the hotel was completing a guest room refresh by converting all guest room beds from double/doubles to queen/queen beds, as well as adding new tile and luxurious glass-enclosed showers in all guestroom bathrooms. These upgrades further enhanced the hotel’s spacious accommodations that feature plush bedding, a mini refrigerator, coffee maker, complimentary Wi-Fi and 55” flat-panel televisions that offer Roku streaming entertainment.

Focusing on revitalizing the hotel’s curb appeal included the reimagining of the exterior façade with new lighting features enhancing the lush 13-acre landscape. The outdoor pool improvements included the addition of an amazing fun-filled children’s splash pad, featuring a 20-foot-high waterslide at the beach entry pool. Guests can now soak in the beautiful Florida sun while enjoying one of the two redesigned sparkling outdoor heated pools or relax in one of the many poolside cabanas.

To complete the extensive hotel redevelopment, the hotel lobby, bar, and restaurant were redesigned. The lobby now features an open air and active lobby concept, where guests can come together to meet, connect, or relax. The Oasis Patio & Lounge is there to satisfy the guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the day.

In addition, the added coffee shop, The Blend, proudly serves Starbucks coffee®, teas, lattes, and frozen blended beverages, providing guests an opportunity to get a quick bite before a busy day of exploring the local offerings.

Daily room service is also available, as well as the 24-hour Crate Market located in the lobby. Later in the evening, guests can unwind, socialize and enjoy their favorite beverage and some small bites while viewing the day's sporting events on one of the multiple 55” flat screen televisions at the Oasis Patio & Lounge. The indoor/outdoor lounge also features cozy seating nestled around multiple fire pits overlooking the sprawling pool deck and enormous media wall and dive in theater. Families can also enjoy outdoor pool tables at the poolside activity area.

For the active minded guests, the hotel also boasts an on-site 24-hour fitness center, and nine beautiful multi-functional event areas, offering the ability to plan the perfect indoor or outdoor event on property.

LOCAL AREA

Located in the heart of Orlando’s magic, the area surrounding the Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre has plenty of offerings for guests of all ages to enjoy. The hotel is located within walking distance to over 25 + restaurants and Disney Springs, Disney’s world-famous restaurant and shopping district. As a Walt Disney Good Neighbor® Hotel, Courtyard Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre also offers a complimentary shuttle to Walt Disney World® Resort transportation center. Guests will also enjoy being just a short drive away from Orlando’s many other great attractions including, Universal Orlando Resort®, ICON Park®, Orange County Convention Center and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex®.

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS



GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 34 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 33 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

