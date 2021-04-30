Warner Music Group and Genies Sign Partnership to Bring WMG’s Roster of Artists to Life as Avatars

News Comes on Heels of Genies Launching New NFT SDK and 3D Luxury Avatars Used By Thousands of Artists, Athletes, and Entertainers Including Cardi B, Carmelo Anthony, and Pokimane



Innovative Partnership Expands Digital Representation And The Creator Economy by Enabling Artists to Sell Digital Wearables Directly To Consumers

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genies, the world’s largest avatar technology company, and Warner Music Group (WMG) have established a global partnership to develop avatars and digital wearable NFTs, for WMG’s artists. Genies, who has built avatars for a broad roster of celebrities, recently launched their new 3D Avatar and Digital Wearables NFT SDK, which allows talent to sell exclusive limited edition digital wearables – such as clothing, accessories, and tattoos – to their fans’ Genies avatars to memorialize key life defining moments such as song or album releases. Once a user creates their own Genie, they can use the Genie throughout social media via Genies recent partnership with Giphy.

Through WMG’s partnership with Genies, WMG’s artists will be able to produce and distribute virtual beings that facilitate fan reach across immersive platforms and metaverses. Through Genies’ partnership with Dapper Labs, a blockchain technology company and makers of NBA Topshot in which WMG is invested, WMG’s artists and songwriters will also be able to turn their favorite cultural moments or latest artistic endeavors into exclusive “Digital Wearables Drops” that their fans can own and use on their Genie avatar forever. This will happen on the Genies Marketplace that will run on Dapper Labs’ Flow Blockchain.

“Both music and avatars provide humans with the ability to fully express their authentic personalities. Cultural icons and figures are some of the most expressive people on earth and they should not be constrained by real world limitations. This partnership allows the leaders of culture to fully immerse themselves into the fantastical realm of the metaverse and build new, direct, and authentic connections with their respective followings and fanbases,” said Akash Nigam, CEO of Genies.

“WMG is consistently focused on positioning its artists and songwriters at the forefront of the rapidly growing digital media ecosystem. As avatars and their customization become an increasingly relevant avenue for self-expression and merch generates diversified sources of revenue, WMG’s partnership with Genies will enable our artists and songwriters to tap into a new form of self-expression and audience reach,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer at Warner Music Group.

About Genies, Inc.

Founded by Akash Nigam, Evan Rosenbaum, and Jake Adams, Genies is the world’s largest avatar technology company and driving force in the creation of digital identities that can be used across platforms. The company is setting the foundation for swift, widespread adaptation of avatars in society and culture through its internationally renowned Avatar Agency and SDK partnerships. With investors such as NEA, Breyer Capital, CAA, and Tull Investment Group, Genies is creating a network of platforms and marketplaces where virtual identities lead the way in digital communication, connection, commercialization, and monetization. To date, thousands of celebrities use their Genies as their second virtual being including Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Migos, Cardi B, J Balvin, and many more.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

