Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

On 29 April 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provisions II and IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 5,676,667 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.



The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,712,394,904.



It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.