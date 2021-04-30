Finnish English

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 APRIL 2021 AT 17:30 (EEST)

Change in Taaleri’s Executive Management Team

Perttu Purhonen, director of Taaleri’s wealth management business and Managing Director of Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, leaves Taaleri Group's Executive Management Team as the wealth management business is transferred to Aktia. The sale of Taaleri's wealth management operations to Aktia was completed on 30 April 2021.

“I would like to warmly thank Perttu for what he has achieved in Taaleri's wealth management business. Under Perttu's leadership, wealth management has successfully grown and developed in an even more customer-oriented direction. I am very happy that our cooperation will continue as Taaleri and Aktia will start cooperation that supports the strategies of both companies,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri.

