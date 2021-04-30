Borregaard ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider, exercise of stock options, purchase and sale of shares

Today, primary insider Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), exercised 17,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.56 per share and 3,864 stock options at a strike price of NOK 70.95 per share, and in separate transactions purchased and sold 20,864 shares.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Per Bjarne Lyngstad

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Borregaard ASA

b) LEI: 5967007LIEEXZXGYXC05

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Stock option

Identification code: N/A

b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of stock option linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

--------------------------------------

NOK 91.56 17,000

NOK 70.95 3,864

--------------------------------------

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 20,864

Price: NOK 87.74304

Total sum: NOK 1,830,670.80

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

--------------------------------------

NOK 91.56 17,000

NOK 70.95 3,864

--------------------------------------

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 20,864

Price: NOK 87.74304

Total sum: NOK 1,830,670.80

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-12; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s): NOK 179.51 and 20,864

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 20,864

Price: NOK 179.51

Total sum: NOK 3,745,296.64

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

After the transactions, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 60,502 shares and holds 66,136 stock options in Borregaard.



The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,509,136. Borregaard owns 454,202 treasury shares, representing 0.45% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 30 April 2021

Contact:

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President, +47 918 34 108

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.



