Borregaard ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider, exercise of stock options, purchase and sale of shares

Today, primary insider Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.56 per share and 3,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 70.95 per share, and in separate transactions, purchased 18,000 and sold 17,500 shares.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Dag Arthur Aasbø
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Senior Vice President
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Borregaard ASA
b) LEI: 5967007LIEEXZXGYXC05
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Stock option
Identification code: N/A
b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of stock option linked to a stock option programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
--------------------------------------
NOK 91.56 15,000
NOK 70.95 3,000
--------------------------------------
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 18,000
Price: NOK 88.125
Total sum: NOK 1,586,250
e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: NO0010657505
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to a stock option programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
--------------------------------------
NOK 91.56 15,000
NOK 70.95 3,000
--------------------------------------
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 18,000
Price: NOK 88.125
Total sum: NOK 1,586,250
e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: NO0010657505
b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares linked to a stock option programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s): NOK 179.51 and 17,500
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 17,500
Price: NOK 179.51
Total sum: NOK 3,141,425
e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
After the transactions, Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 54,302 shares and holds 50,000 stock options in Borregaard.
The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,491,136. Borregaard owns 453,702 treasury shares, representing 0.45% of the total number of shares outstanding.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 30 April 2021
Contact:
Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Finance Officer, +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.