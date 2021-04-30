Borregaard ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider, exercise of stock options, purchase and sale of shares

Today, primary insider Ole Gunnar Jakobsen, Plant Director, Sarpsborg Site, exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.56 per share, and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Ole Gunnar Jakobsen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Plant Director, Sarpsborg Site

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Borregaard ASA

b) LEI: 5967007LIEEXZXGYXC05

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Stock option

Identification code: N/A

b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of stock option linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s): NOK 91.56 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s): NOK 91.56 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares linked to a stock option programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s): NOK 179.51 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-04-30; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

After the transactions, Ole Gunnar Jakobsen owns 32,069 shares and holds 65,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,476,136. Borregaard owns 453,702 treasury shares, representing 0.45% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 30 April 2021

Contact:

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President, +47 918 34 108

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.



