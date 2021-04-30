Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual Report 2021

Oslo, 30 April 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange release 6 April 2021 announcing the publishing of Adevinta’s Annual report for 2021 on the company web site http://www.adevinta.com/ir. Please find the report enclosed as a downloadable PDF.



Please note that an error occurred during the design production of the report, leading to data inaccuracy in the GHG emissions table on page 24 of the report. The amended table is available on our website (https://www.adevinta.com/ir/reports-presentations-calendar/), and follows below:

GHG Emissions

(Tonnes of CO 2 e) % change 2020 2019 2018 Direct scope 1 emissions -93% 2 35 38 Company owned cars1 -93% 2 35 38 Indirect scope 2 emissions +40% 1,549 1,103 1,023 Electricity, heating and cooling2 +40% 1,549 1,103 1,023 Other indirect scope 3 emissions -38% 3,053 4,937 3,883 Leased and privately owned cars and taxi3 +54% 568 369 339 Business travel - flights4 -75% 365 1,477 1,945 Business travel - train and bus4 -92% 103 1,266 n/a Energy from data centers +11% 2,017 1,825 1,599 Total -24% 4,604 6,075 4,944 1 Decreased use of company cars due to Covid 2 Increase due to an increased availability of data 3 Increase due to commuting by car and taxi due to Covid 4 Decrease due to Covid

