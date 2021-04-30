Tarkett - Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting held on April 30th, 2021: approval of all resolutions

English French

Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting held on April 30th, 2021: approval of all resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE, April 30th, 2021

The Shareholders’ Meeting was held on April 30th, 2021 at 9 a.m. under the chairmanship of Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Exceptionally, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fight against its spread, and in compliance with the provisions of French ordinance of March 25th, 2020 as modified on December 2nd, 2020 and prorogated until July 31st, 2021 by the decree dated March 9th, 2021, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held in closed session, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to participate to the meeting.

An audio webcast live of the Shareholders’ Meeting was available on the Company’s website. The shareholders were able to cast their votes by correspondence and ask written questions before the Shareholders’ Meeting was held and during the audio webcast live, through the Company’s website.

Approval of 2020 Financial Statements

The Shareholders’ Meeting has approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for FY 2020.

Governance: evolution of the Supervisory Board

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved:

The renewal of the term of office of Ms. Sabine Roux de Bézieux and Ms. Agnès Touraine for a 4-year term;

The appointment as Member of the Supervisory Board of Ms. Véronique Laury for a 4-year term.

Ms. Guylaine Saucier, whose office has expired at the end of this Shareholders’ Meeting, had informed the Supervisory Board that she did not wish to renew it.

The Group reiterates its thanks to Ms. Guylaine Saucier for her involvement and analyzes during her 5 years of presence on the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is delighted to welcome Ms. Véronique Laury as a new member, who, through her experience in marketing and digital, will enrich the debates of the Supervisory Board.

Other resolutions

The other resolutions adopted by the Shareholders’ Meeting were related notably to:

The amounts of the compensation paid or awarded for the 2020 financial year to the concerned Company officers, as well as the principles and criteria of this compensation for the 2021 financial year (« Say on pay ») ;

The usual financial authorizations.

The complete results of the votes are available on the Company's website under: “Shareholders’ Annual Meeting 2021”.

Financial Calendar - publications to be released after market closing

July 29, 2021 : Q2 and Half Year 2021 financial results – press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning

: Q2 and Half Year 2021 financial results – press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning October 28, 2021 : Q3 2021 financial results - press release after close of trading on the Paris market and conference call the following morning

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel (Investor Relations Director) – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Tarkett Media Contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design™ approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

Attachment