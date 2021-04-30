Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT

The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 30th April 2021 at 2:00pm.

1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes



For Percentage For Votes Against Votes



Total Votes



Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020 242,792,690 99.84 401,232 243,193,922 75,661 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 241,874,004 99.71 692,157 242,566,161 703,422 3 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 239,875,066 98.61 3,393,084 243,268,150 1,433 4 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 242,195,152 99.56 1,073,508 243,268,660 923 5 To appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 240,262,651 98.76 3,005,759 243,268,410 1,173 6 To appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,266,857 100.00 1,553 243,268,410 1,173 7 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,062,762 99.92 205,648 243,268,410 1,173 8 To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,088,953 99.93 179,457 243,268,410 1,173 9 To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,267,135 100.00 1,275 243,268,410 1,173 10 To re-appoint George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,189,685 99.97 78,725 243,268,410 1,173 11 To re-appoint Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,061,242 99.91 207,168 243,268,410 1,173 12 To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,244,408 99.99 24,002 243,268,410 1,173 13 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,267,135 100.00 1,275 243,268,410 1,173 14 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,261,334 100.00 676 243,262,010 7,573 15 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 238,404,416 98.00 4,863,994 243,268,410 1,173 16 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 243,239,637 99.99 27,924 243,267,561 2,022 17 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 243,223,678 99.98 44,788 243,268,466 1,117 18 To amend the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme rules 241,973,819 99.47 1,294,731 243,268,550 1,033 19 Authority for political donations and expenditure 242,062,800 99.50 1,205,570 243,268,370 1,213 20 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 235,862,858 96.96 7,404,437 243,267,295 2,287 21 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 242,482,970 99.97 82,434 242,565,404 704,179 22 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 239,570,120 98.77 2,994,189 242,564,309 705,274 23 To authorise the Company to enter the deeds of release regarding relevant distributions and related party transactions 174,039,252 99.98 34,731 174,073,983 3,181,113 24 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 242,345,809 99.80 482,719 242,828,528 441,055 25 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice 233,153,953 95.84 10,114,707 243,268,660 923

At the close of business on 30th April 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 297,021,168 ordinary shares.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk .

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mark Waters

Group Company Secretary