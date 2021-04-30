Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT
The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 30th April 2021 at 2:00pm.
1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|Percentage For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Total
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020
|242,792,690
|99.84
|401,232
|243,193,922
|75,661
|2
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
|241,874,004
|99.71
|692,157
|242,566,161
|703,422
|3
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
|239,875,066
|98.61
|3,393,084
|243,268,150
|1,433
|4
|To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020
|242,195,152
|99.56
|1,073,508
|243,268,660
|923
|5
|To appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|240,262,651
|98.76
|3,005,759
|243,268,410
|1,173
|6
|To appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,266,857
|100.00
|1,553
|243,268,410
|1,173
|7
|To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,062,762
|99.92
|205,648
|243,268,410
|1,173
|8
|To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,088,953
|99.93
|179,457
|243,268,410
|1,173
|9
|To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,267,135
|100.00
|1,275
|243,268,410
|1,173
|10
|To re-appoint George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,189,685
|99.97
|78,725
|243,268,410
|1,173
|11
|To re-appoint Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,061,242
|99.91
|207,168
|243,268,410
|1,173
|12
|To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,244,408
|99.99
|24,002
|243,268,410
|1,173
|13
|To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,267,135
|100.00
|1,275
|243,268,410
|1,173
|14
|To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,261,334
|100.00
|676
|243,262,010
|7,573
|15
|To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|238,404,416
|98.00
|4,863,994
|243,268,410
|1,173
|16
|To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company
|243,239,637
|99.99
|27,924
|243,267,561
|2,022
|17
|To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
|243,223,678
|99.98
|44,788
|243,268,466
|1,117
|18
|To amend the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme rules
|241,973,819
|99.47
|1,294,731
|243,268,550
|1,033
|19
|Authority for political donations and expenditure
|242,062,800
|99.50
|1,205,570
|243,268,370
|1,213
|20
|To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities
|235,862,858
|96.96
|7,404,437
|243,267,295
|2,287
|21
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|242,482,970
|99.97
|82,434
|242,565,404
|704,179
|22
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|239,570,120
|98.77
|2,994,189
|242,564,309
|705,274
|23
|To authorise the Company to enter the deeds of release regarding relevant distributions and related party transactions
|174,039,252
|99.98
|34,731
|174,073,983
|3,181,113
|24
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases
|242,345,809
|99.80
|482,719
|242,828,528
|441,055
|25
|To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|233,153,953
|95.84
|10,114,707
|243,268,660
|923
At the close of business on 30th April 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 297,021,168 ordinary shares.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Mark Waters
Group Company Secretary