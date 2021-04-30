Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULT

 

The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 30th April 2021 at 2:00pm.

 

1. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes

For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes

Total		Votes

Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020242,792,69099.84401,232243,193,92275,661
2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020241,874,00499.71692,157242,566,161703,422
3To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy for the financial year ended 31 December 2020239,875,06698.613,393,084243,268,1501,433
4To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020242,195,15299.561,073,508243,268,660923
5To appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company240,262,65198.763,005,759243,268,4101,173
6To appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,266,857100.001,553243,268,4101,173
7To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,062,76299.92205,648243,268,4101,173
8To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,088,95399.93179,457243,268,4101,173
9To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,267,135100.001,275243,268,4101,173
10To re-appoint George Manning Rountree (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,189,68599.9778,725243,268,4101,173
11To re-appoint Owen Clarke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,061,24299.91207,168243,268,4101,173
12To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,244,40899.9924,002243,268,4101,173
13To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,267,135100.001,275243,268,4101,173
14To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,261,334100.00676243,262,0107,573
15To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company238,404,41698.004,863,994243,268,4101,173
16To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company243,239,63799.9927,924243,267,5612,022
17To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP243,223,67899.9844,788243,268,4661,117
18To amend the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme rules241,973,81999.471,294,731243,268,5501,033
19Authority for political donations and expenditure242,062,80099.501,205,570243,268,3701,213
20To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities235,862,85896.967,404,437243,267,2952,287
21To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company242,482,97099.9782,434242,565,404704,179
22To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company239,570,12098.772,994,189242,564,309705,274
23To authorise the Company to enter the deeds of release regarding relevant distributions and related party transactions174,039,25299.9834,731174,073,9833,181,113
24To authorise the Company to make market purchases242,345,80999.80482,719242,828,528441,055
25To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice233,153,95395.8410,114,707243,268,660923

 

At the close of business on 30th April 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 297,021,168 ordinary shares.

 

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

Mark Waters

Group Company Secretary