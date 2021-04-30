OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

30 April 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights





Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 8,094,412 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 105.5p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 3p per share payable on 30 April 2021.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 14 May 2021.

Mrs Jane O’Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 1,412 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 105.5p and her total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with her are now 90,562 representing 0.008% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Mr Thomas Leader, a director of the Company, was allotted 408 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 105.5p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 14,766 representing 0.001% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.f

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 1,129,069,166 Ordinary Shares.





For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 280