Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right

Reference is made to the decrease in share capital that was executed by reduction of treasury shares on 7 April 2021 and by reduction of capital with cash payment to shareholders today, cf. market notice from Nasdaq Iceland.

Article 84 of the Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007 states that if an issuer decreases its share capital, it shall on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

Therefore the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 175,200,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 32,757 and outstanding shares are ISK 175,167,243.