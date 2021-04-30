Albioma : Availability of 2020 Universal Registration Document (French version)

French English

PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 30 April 2021

Availability of 2020 Universal Registration Document (French version)

Albioma announces that the French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2020 financial year has been made available to the public. It has been filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 30 April 2021, under number D.21-0406.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report for the 2020 financial year;

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance for the 2020 financial year;

the description of the share buy-back programme submitted for approval at the General Meeting of shareholders of 25 May 2021.

The Universal Registration Document may be consulted on Albioma’s website, www.albioma.com (“Financial publications” tab) and is available upon simple request at the Company’s head office at the following address: Albioma, Company Secretariat, Tour Opus 12, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92914 La Défense Cedex, France.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document shall be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 25 May 2021 at 3 pm (CET).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment