Nexity: EARLY REDEMPTION BY NEXITY OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) DUE MAY 2023 ISSUED IN MAY 2016 (THE “2023 OCEANES”) CORRECTIVE PRESS RELEASE

EARLY REDEMPTION BY NEXITY OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (OCEANE) DUE MAY 2023 ISSUED IN MAY 2016 (THE “2023 OCEANES”)

CORRECTIVE PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 30th, 2021 - 5:30 pm (CET)

Nexity (the "Company" or "Nexity") announced today to the holders of 2023 OCEANES (ISIN: FR0013170925) that it will proceed with the early redemption of the outstanding 2023 OCEANES in accordance with the terms provided for under the 2023 OCEANES Terms and Conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") in section 1.8.1.3 2. for the purposes of their cancelation in accordance with applicable law.

The Company reminds the holders of 2023 OCEANES that they have the ability to exercise their right to the allocation of shares of the Company pursuant to the Terms and Conditions until the seventh business day (included) preceding the Early Redemption Date, which falls on May 20th, 2021 (included) and not on May 19th, 2021 as erroneously indicated in the press release published earlier today. All other terms of such press release remain unchanged.

For more information, holders of 2023 OCEANES are invited to consult the Terms and Conditions and the press release published earlier today.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACT

Thierry CHEREL – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)6 68 31 29 05 - investorrelations@nexity.fr

Important information

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No communication or information relating to the offering of the 2023 OCEANES may be transmitted to the public in a country where there is a registration obligation or where an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issuance or the subscription of the 2023 OCEANES may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; Nexity assumes no liability in connection with the breach by any person of such restrictions.

