Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate’s net asset value as at 31 March 2021 and revision of net asset values for the end of 2020

The unaudited, interim net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value’, amounted to EUR 17,972,963 or EUR 2.2295 per share on 31 March 2021.

The Company's management company INVL Asset Management, UAB (hereinafter - “the Management Company”), performing the usual operational control measures, determined that in determining the value of the Company's net assets of 30 November 2020 and 31 December 2020, the error occurred. Accordingly, the adjusted values ​​of the Company's net assets are presented:

The Company’s net asset value as of 30 November 2020 was EUR 28,765,348, or EUR 2.2043 per share. The difference from the previously announced net asset value is 0.27 percent.

The Company’s net asset value as of 31 December 2020 was EUR 28,832,682, or EUR 2.2095 per share. The difference from the previously announced net asset value is 0.13 percent

This discrepancy in the value of the Company's net assets did not have any negative consequences for the Company's shareholders.

The Company's share buy-back, which ran from 25 January 2021 to 25 March 2021 (inclusive), was carried out based on a net asset value of 30 November 2020, that value was 0.27 percent higher than the above revised net asset value of 30 November 2020.

The difference between the incorrect and the net asset value applied during the share buy-back process will be compensated by the Management Company.