ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Assists the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, Host of the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

FORT WORTH, TX, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that our wholly owned subsidiary, FW Promo, comes through for the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. Chris with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas said, "It was fate that I got FW Promo’s number. I was in a pinch, needing more than 700 t-shirts and without even blinking an eye, FW Promo said when do you want me to deliver them. I was floored and have already spread the word about what they did for us." FW Promo routinely handles rush orders for its customers and is just another reason it has seen consistent revenue growth.



Salesmanship Club of Dallas is the host organization of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute. Since 1968, the AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $167 million and transformed more than 150,000 lives, making it the most successful charity event on the PGA TOUR.

Salesmanship Club of Dallas - https://scdallas.org/

AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament Official Website - http://www.attbyronnelson.org/

The AT&T Byron Nelson is a golf tournament in Texas on the PGA Tour. The tournament is held in May, and in 2018 moved to the new Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. It is one of two PGA Tour stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex – the only metropolitan area to host two events. The tournament is the leading fundraiser for charity on the PGA Tour and has raised more than $143 million.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

