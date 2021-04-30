Voltalia SA: Availability of the preparatory documents for the General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 19, 2021

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies announces that the preliminary documents (in French) for the General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm are now available. The General Meeting will be held in camera without the physical attendance of shareholders and broadcast live on the Company’s website www.voltalia.com .

Preparatory documents to the General meeting are available on Voltalia’s website

According to the applicable regulatory dispositions, the preparatory documents (French version only) mentioned in the article R 225-83 of French « Code du Commerce » have been published on the company’s website. These documents are also available to the shareholders, effective from the Meeting notification date, upon request to their bank or broker, who will forward it, along with the certificate of ownership, to Voltalia. The official Prior Notice of Meeting specifying the meeting’s agenda and the draft resolutions to be voted was published in the French official bulletin of legal notices N°44 (the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" - BALO) on April 12, 2021. The meeting notification has been published today in the BALO and will be published in a newspaper for legal notices on May 1st, 2021.

Special procedures for participating to the general meeting in the context of the health crisis

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the French Ordonnance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the provisions of which have been extended until 31st July 2021, the General Meeting will be held in camera without the physical presence of the shareholders or other persons entitled to attend.

Shareholders will nevertheless be able to follow the General Meeting, which will be broadcast live on the Company's website, by following the link available in the Investor section: https://www.voltalia.com/uk/investors.

Questions are to be asked, in the written form, ahead of the General meeting:

In accordance with Article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may send written questions on any topic to the Board of Directors, which will answer them during the meeting.

Questions must be sent via registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt to 84 boulevard de Sébastopol – 75003 Paris or by email to invest@voltalia.com . These questions must be sent at the latest on the second business day preceding the date of the General Meeting.

Written questions from shareholders which will be sent to the Company after this deadline but before the General Meeting via the address invest@voltalia.com will be dealt with as far as possible.

Furthermore, insofar as the General Meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders, shareholders may not ask oral questions or propose new resolutions during the General Meeting.

Voting:

Any shareholder, regardless of the number of shares held, is entitled to participate in the meeting either by having the Chairman of the meeting represent them or by voting by post or via Internet. VOTACCESS, the Internet voting site, will be open from Friday 30 April 2021 until 18 May at 3 p.m., Paris time.

- for shareholders whose shares are registered:

• either send the postal voting or proxy form that they will receive with the notice of meeting to the following address: BNP PARIBAS Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.

Nominations or revocations of proxies expressed in paper form must be received no later than 3 calendar days before the date of the General Meeting.

• or send their voting instructions and appoint or revoke a proxy by Internet before the General Meeting, on the VOTACCESS website at the following address: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.

Holders of direct registered shares must connect to the Planetshares website with their usual access codes.

- for shareholders whose shares are bearer shares:

• request the postal voting or proxy form from the intermediary that manages the shareholder's securities as from the date of notice of the General Meeting. This postal voting or proxy form must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate issued by the financial intermediary and sent to: BNP PARIBAS Securities Services - CTO Assemblées Générales – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9 rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.

To be counted, postal ballots must be received by the issuer or the general meetings department of BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than three days before the date of the General Meeting.

• If the authorised financial intermediary managing the shareholder's account is connected to the VOTACCESS website, the shareholder must identify himself on the internet portal of his financial intermediary with his usual access codes. The shareholder must then click on the icon that appears on the line corresponding to their shares and follow the instructions given on the screen in order to access the VOTACCESS site and vote or appoint or revoke a proxy.

Next on the agenda: General Meeting on May 19, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

