UNIBEL : Undertaking to sell MOM 2021

Suresnes, April 30th, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Unibel : Bel exerts the undertaking to sell (call option) granted by the minority shareholders in 2016 and acquires an additional 17.56% of the capital of the MOM Group

In accordance with the agreements entered on October 20th and December 15th, 2016, Bel has today partially exerted the undertaking to sell (call option) granted by the minority shareholders of the MOM Group and acquired 17.56% of the ordinary shares (1).

Following this transaction, Bel holds 82.5% of the ordinary shares of the MOM Group.

As a reminder, Bel had acquired 65% of MOM Group's common shares on December 15th, 2016.

Bel remains in possession of an undertaking to sell (call option) granted by the minority shareholders on 17.56% of the ordinary shares of the MOM Group.

About Unibel

Unibel, a heritage company is the holding company of the Bel Group, a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, Boursin®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped generate sales of €3.46 billion in 2020.



Some 12,510 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world contribute to deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 33 production sites and distributed in nearly 120 countries.

(1) For a reminder of the terms and conditions of the Sale agreement, see the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 6th, 2021





