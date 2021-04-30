AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2020

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 April 2021 in between the other questions approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Group of AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Group) sales revenue for the year 2020 comprises EUR 80.1 million, 23.3% less compared to the year 2019 (EUR 104.4 million). Company‘s sales revenue comprises EUR 77.5 million and is lower by 25.6% compared to 2019 (EUR 104.1 million);

Adjusted net profit of the Group comprises EUR 11.5 million, 9,5% lower compared to the year 2019 (EUR 12.7 million). Adjusted net profit margin of the Group – 14.3% (2019 – 12.2%). Company‘s adjusted net profit comprises EUR 11.0 million and is 16% lower than 2019 (EUR 13.1 million). Company‘s adjusted net profit margin – 14.2% (2019 – 12.6%).

Group’s EBITDA for the year 2020 comprises EUR 45.9 million and is 36.1% lower compared to the same period of the year 2019 (EUR 71.8 million); Company‘s EBITDA comprises EUR 45.1 million and is 37.5% lower compared to 2019 (EUR 72.2 million);

Enclosed:

Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipėdos nafta for the year 2020, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards approved for application within the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipėdos nafta and Report on Remuneration.





Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594.





Attachment