AVIS DE MISE À DISPOSITION
DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2020
Saint-Bonnet-de-Mure, le 30 avril 2021 à 18h00
Le rapport financier annuel 2020 de la société INSTALLUX est consultable aux adresses suivantes :
. sur le site internet d’informations règlementées : http://www.worldreginfo.com (SOCIÉTÉS / ISIN : Installux)
. et sur le site internet de la Société : https://www.groupe-installux.com/le-groupe
INSTALLUX (code ISIN FR0000060451, ALLUX) est cotée sur Euronext Growth Paris.
Contact relations investisseurs :
. David MACHABERT - Responsable Administratif et Financier
. david.machabert@groupe-installux.com +33 4 72 48 31 31
Bloomberg (code ALLUX:FP) - Reuters (code ALLUX.PA) – LEI 96950047V9DJ43TZKN60
